BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This is your chance to discover luxurious, care-free living in the Somerset Hills. The Heritage at Claremont, a new luxury condominium community tucked away in picturesque Bernardsville, is now open for tours! The Sales Office is open Monday through Saturday from 11am to 3pm, Sunday from 12pm to 4pm and always by appointment. To learn more or to schedule a tour, call 908-857-4492.
A truly unique experience in luxury living, The Heritage at Claremont is where the legacy of the past meets the modern and sophisticated conveniences of today. "As you ascend the tree-lined lane that was once home to the Parish House of St. Bernard's Church, you are met with the grandeur and beauty of this historic masterpiece that dates back to 1912," said Kevin Cullen, Vice President of The Conti Group, the project's developer.
The Heritage at Claremont is steeped in the history of the affluent Bernardsville Mountain community. The borough's landmark Parish House, which exudes English Gothic style architecture has been reimagined as a luxury residential structure now called The Great Hall, which is home to four luxury condominiums. The Heritage at Claremont also features 16 residences in an adjacent complementary building called The Collection that features natural stone and stucco exteriors and exquisite slate roofs.
Harmonizing the old and the new, The Heritage at Claremont offers the finest finishes and features with each residence dedicated to a luxury all its own. Open concept floor plans highlight up to three bedrooms, up to three-and-a-half baths, up to 2,800 sq. ft. of living space, a terrace, enclosed garage parking and storage. Chef-inspired kitchens feature 36" Wolf six-burner gas ranges, Sub-Zero refrigerators, specialty countertops and furniture-quality cabinetry. Master bathrooms are complimented by radiant heating and high-quality fixtures. Homes also showcase superior high-performance energy-efficient heating/cooling systems, tankless hot water heaters and sound insulation.
Nestled on two picturesque hillside acres where mature trees, specimen shrubs, lush gardens and strolling paths surround the property. Residents of The Heritage at Claremont have complimentary access to exclusive concierge services and a state-of-the-art fitness center featuring a treadmill, elliptical and rowing machines, an exercise bike and free weights. "With a genuine smile and warm welcome, our friendly staff of concierges elevate the unique way of life offered at this exclusive community," said Cullen. "Whether you need a helping hand, a watchful eye or a go-to person for some of life's details, our concierges greatly extend a variety of thoughtful services."
Common areas at The Heritage at Claremont are monitored both in-person and remotely, giving residents additional peace of mind while parking their cars, strolling the property and accessing their residences. "As an added benefit, utilities, maintenance and repair services are all included in homeowner's association fees, affording residents a value-driven, worry-free lifestyle that is easily found here," said Cullen.
The Heritage at Claremont is just minutes from Bernardsville's charming and vibrant town center, which offers shops, services, boutiques, a movie theater and some highly popular restaurants. With Manhattan less than an hour away, residents are easily connected to all the city has to offer. The Bernardsville Train Station and Newark Liberty International Airport will take you anywhere you need to go, while major highways are in close proximity. The Heritage at Claremont offers easy access to championship golf courses, equestrian facilities, destination restaurants and Bernardsville's highly rated public and private schools.
"With spring fast-approaching and sales increasing, now is the time to tour The Heritage at Claremont and learn more about the exceptional lifestyle that is waiting for you right here in Bernardsville," said Cullen.
The Heritage at Claremont is located at 80 Claremont Road, Bernardsville, NJ 07924. Residences are priced from the $700s to $1.7M. Private tours are available. For more information, call 908-857-4492 or visit theheritageatclaremont.com.
The Heritage at Claremont breaks new ground in the concept of luxury home building. Visionary Natale G. Conti and noted architect Jeffrey Beer came together to create The Great Hall and The Collection. Working with project advisor Daniel Lincoln, known for his work in historic preservation, Beer has harmonized the old with the new at The Heritage at Claremont.
