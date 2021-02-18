BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Heritage at Claremont has announced that it is nearly 50 percent sold! The luxurious Bernardsville community features an intimate offering of just 20 luxury condominiums. The borough's landmark Parish House has been reimagined as a luxury residential structure now called The Great Hall, which is home to four luxury condominiums. Private tours are available. To learn more, call 908-857-4492.
With new residents in and settled, there are so many new stories about to unfold. After 33 years, Robert and Debbie Brucker decided to start their next chapter at The Heritage at Claremont after downsizing from their six-acre Bernardsville estate. They wanted something upscale and this community checked off all the right boxes. "We are getting a little older and needed the convenience of being on one floor and no stairs," said Debbie. "It's really great for us."
The Bruckers especially loved The Heritage at Claremont's fine finishes and high-quality appliances. Open concept floor plans offer up to three bedrooms, up to three-and-a-half baths, up to 2,800 sq. ft. of living space, a terrace, enclosed garage parking and storage. Other highlights include chef-inspired kitchens with designer appliances such as a Wolf six-burner gas range and sub-zero refrigerator, specialty countertops and furniture-quality cabinetry. Primary bathrooms are complimented by radiant heating and designer fixtures. All residences showcase superior high-performance energy efficiency, including heating and cooling systems and sound insulation.
Nestled on two acres of picturesque rolling hills, the estate's lovely grounds feature mature trees, specimen shrubs, lush gardens and strolling paths. The Bruckers also have complimentary access to concierge services – a perk that is offered to all residents who call this community home. "With a genuine smile and warm welcome, our friendly staff of concierges elevate the unique way of life offered at this exclusive community," said Kevin Cullen, Vice President of The Conti Group, the project's developer. "Whether you need a helping hand, a watchful eye or a go-to person for some of life's details (i.e., transportation arrangements, food deliveries, cleaning services, etc.), our concierges greatly extend a variety of thoughtful services."
Common areas are also monitored both in-person and remotely, giving residents additional peace of mind while parking their cars, strolling the property and accessing their residences. As an added benefit, utilities, maintenance and repair services are all included in homeowner's association fees, affording residents a value-driven, worry-free lifestyle that can easily be found at The Heritage at Claremont.
The Heritage at Claremont is just minutes from Bernardsville's charming and vibrant town center, which offers shops, services, boutiques, a movie theater and some truly magnificent restaurants. "We like the idea of being close to town and being able to walk down to the train station or the restaurants right here on Main Street," said Debbie. "Outside of town, you come into the beautiful fair grounds of Far Hills where you will see horses out on the pasture."
With New York City less than an hour away, residents are easily connected to the sights, sounds, shows, shopping and employment opportunities available in the city. The Bernardsville Train Station is also in close proximity. "There's a little bit of everything here," said Debbie. "It's a very convenient way of living. We love it. This is our home."
The Heritage at Claremont is located at 80 Claremont Road, Bernardsville, NJ 07924. Residences are priced from the $700s to $1.7M. Private tours are available. To learn more, call 908-857-4492 or visit theheritageatclaremont.com.
About The Heritage at Claremont
The Heritage at Claremont breaks new ground in the concept of luxury home building. Visionary Natale G. Conti and noted architect Jeffrey Beer came together to create The Great Hall and The Collection. Working with project advisor Daniel Lincoln, known for his work in historic preservation, Beer has harmonized the old with the new at The Heritage at Claremont. The community, located at 80 Claremont Road in Bernardsville, is sponsored by NGC Development, LLC and represented by Turpin Realtors. To learn more, visit theheritageatclaremont.com.
https://www.theheritageatclaremont.com/video
https://www.theheritageatclaremont.com/news
Media Contact
Laura Crossan, Design 446, 732-292-2400, lcrossan@design446.com
SOURCE The Heritage at Claremont