MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the third year in a row, Contemporary Staffing Solutions (CSS) has been selected as a Top Workplace by The Inquirer. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
Like many organizations in 2020, CSS pivoted overnight to transition into a fully virtual workplace. With extensive improvements to our business systems and infrastructure over the preceding years, CSS was able to make a seamless transition and thrive! Virtual events such as a summer Olympics competition, an annual award ceremony, townhalls, community service events (and community service PTO), holiday fundraisers, employee milestone celebrations, diversity awareness activities, and more fostered a collaborative community to offset the stress of a global pandemic CSS expects to continue these new traditions as we introduce our new hybrid work model this summer. If you are seeking a new opportunity, check out our openings here.
"Since our employees are the core of our success and culture, celebrating them each year is an honor. I am proud of the culture that has been built over the years by the team members and our very own Employee Engagement Committee. We are looking forward to continuing the tradition of encouraging employees to be their authentic selves while supporting them to succeed in every way possible." says Tom Verratti, President & CFO, Contemporary Staffing Solutions.
"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."
About Contemporary Staffing Solutions:
CSS is a leading national provider in contingent professional staffing and search solutions. Founded by Donna Pearson in 1994, CSS has provided technical and professional contract, temporary, managed services, Salesforce consulting, and direct hire solutions through our five (5) specialty business units.
- The Professional Staffing Group supplements clients' talent acquisition efforts nationally, specializing in Accounting & Finance, Human Resources, and Call Center & Office.
- CSS Tec, our technical division, offers expertise in connecting clients with qualified IT professionals specializing in SAP, Salesforce, AWS and other platforms.
- Peergenics, formerly known as CSS Tec Services, is an award-winning certified partner of Salesforce and a proven consulting partner with expertise in the Banking Financial Services, Mortgage & Insurance, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing &Logistics, Energy, Utility and Retail industries.
- CSS ProSearch is an award-winning sales executive search division that delivers expert talent acquisition solutions, with a focus in the healthcare, technology, and consulting verticals.
- CSSvSource is a managed service solution for large companies hiring in volume, designed to improve client's talent quality while offering savings, compliance, and risk mitigation.
Media Contact
Tom Verratti, Contemporary Staffing Solutions, 8562220020, marketing@contemporarystaffing.com
SOURCE Contemporary Staffing Solutions