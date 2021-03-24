MONTCLAIR, N.J., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The JPR Group, an established public relations and marketing communications firm, has won two Aspect Awards for its outstanding work with Juniper Communities, a leader and innovator in the seniors housing industry. In the most crowded category of Senior Housing & Senior Living, The JPR Group was named Winner for its COVID-19 Communications and Messaging, and received Second for a Multimedia Campaign. The Aspect Awards are conducted by Aging Media Network to recognize the industry's best examples of marketing, advertising, and public relations, and honor projects and campaigns that showcase the industries, their customers, employees, and services they provide.
In partnership with Juniper Communities, the JPR Group implemented a strategic COVID-19 integrated communication campaign to save lives and promote well-being for senior living providers, residents, and caregivers during the pandemic. The JPR Group positioned Juniper as a positive example for the industry and a leader in addressing the safety of seniors housing during the pandemic.
"While the pandemic was devastating in so many ways, we believe that the efforts of Juniper showcased by The JPR Group, were a positive antidote," said Cindy Longfellow, Juniper Communities Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Jeanine Genauer and her team are highly responsive, capable, and innovative. They offered advice and counsel on best opportunities to showcase Juniper's incredible work during COVID and implemented multimedia programs. The podcast series for instance allowed us to provide beneficial, actionable intelligence to a new audience, which benefited not only Juniper but the entire senior housing industry."
"We are fortunate to work with a company such as Juniper Communities," said Jeanine Genauer, Founder and Principal of The JPR Group "Under the leadership of its founder and CEO Lynne Katzmann, Juniper got out ahead of the pandemic and was not afraid to share its information and strategies and speak out on industry needs relative to protecting residents and associates from the coronavirus. It is a pleasure working with Lynne Katzmann, Cindy Longfellow, and all Juniper associates to achieve their communications goals."
"Marketing and advertising have played critical roles in the aging industry during the pandemic. Messages of hope, unity, innovation and recovery shaped the outlook on the future, and the campaign submissions we received are a testament to the power of creativity and collaboration," said George Yedinak, Executive Vice President of Aging Media Network.
Aging Media Network's (AMN) 2021 Aspect Awards showcase the top marketing campaigns from a broad spectrum of care providers and vendors across the country in the categories of Home Health & Home Care, Hospice & Palliative Care, Senior Housing & Senior Living, and Skilled Nursing. The program was judged by 10 individuals from across the care continuum, with expertise in sales, marketing, and public relations. Entries were evaluated on creativity, style and impact, quality, and goals and results.
About The JPR Group
Serving clients and driving brand awareness for over 20 years, the JPR Group offers strategic, responsive, and personalized public relations and marketing solutions. We are a hands-on group of highly motivated communications professionals specializing in public relations, marketing communications, and social media marketing. Our reputation is built on building the reputation and success of our clients, from the grassroots to national acclaim. For more information or to learn about how we can enhance your brand or organization, please contact Jeanine Genauer at Jgenauer@jprgroup.com or visit http://www.jprgroup.com. To connect with the JPR Group on LinkedIn, visit: https://www.linkedin.com/company/jpr-group-public-relations-marketing-communications.
About Juniper Communities
Juniper Communities, a leader in quality, value and innovation in long-term care, operates seniors housing communities in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Colorado that emphasize residents' well-being, interaction and security. Our communities and approach to housing and care offers residents the opportunity to live a full life, regardless of age or health. Juniper's innovative Connect4Life program has been proven to improve residents' care by decreasing hospitalizations, re-hospitalizations, and urgent care visits, while offering potential cost savings to public programs such as Medicare. To learn more about the many ways Juniper Communities innovates in support of our residents, visit http://www.junipercommunities.com.
