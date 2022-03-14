MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) is excited to announce that registration is open for its hybrid Summit. Members of the baby and children's products industry are invited to attend the Summit to learn, connect and collaborate, and ultimately, to advance baby and child safety.
The Summit's virtual sessions will be held May 3-5 and in-person sessions in Washington, D.C. will take place May 10-12. The Summit serves as an opportunity for JPMA members, manufacturers, government entities and media to come together in a joint forum to discuss the most pressing challenges and opportunities within the industry and to identify ways to continue creating the safest products for babies and children.
"The JPMA Summit is the most important industry event of the year," said Kelly Mariotti, JPMA executive director. "In both the virtual and in-person sessions, we're bringing together industry experts, government officials and other key decision makers to share curated content that is essential to our industry. If you're in the baby and children's products industry, you don't want to miss this event."
The virtual and in-person Summit sessions will feature their own unique content, so JPMA encourages attendance at both to maximize opportunities for learning and discussion. The programming includes speakers in important industry and regulatory roles. At the in-person portion of the Summit, attendees will have the opportunity to meet with industry leaders and government officials, including CPSC commissioners and NHTSA representatives. Additionally, JPMA will host working sessions for key stakeholders who are involved in solving industry-wide issues. JPMA's Annual Meeting will also take place during the Summit, and JPMA Cares, a newly created industry foundation, will host a service activity to support babies in need.
Virtual Summit programming will include:
- What Comes Next: New State Requirements
- Washington, D.C.: The Latest Activity and How It Impacts Your Business
- Minimum Advertised Pricing (MAP): Your Questions Answered
- Chemicals of Concern: Who, What, Where and Why
- Hot Topics in Marketing Juvenile Products
- Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Presents Parametric Booster Study
- The Future of Rear Seat Protection
- NHTSA Research Update
- Sustainability Considerations for Raw and Component Materials
- Customer Service Excellence: Exceed Your Consumers' Expectations Every Time
- Equity in Product Safety: What It Means and Why It Matters
In-person Summit programming will include:
- Keynote luncheon with CPSC Chairman Alexander Hoehn-Saric
- Moderated discussion on topics including counterfeit products, supply chain issues, industry consolidation, the changing retail environment and more
- Discussion on infant sleep products, including the rules, challenges, guidance and next steps
- Presentation from NHTSA about CPS research
JPMA will continue to add to its Summit schedule as details are confirmed, so we encourage attendees to check it often. To learn more about the JPMA Summit and register to attend, visit jpma.org/summit.
About the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA)
The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) is the voice of the industry on quality and safety for baby and children's products in North America. We work to advance the interests of manufacturers, parents, children and the industry at large by advocating for safety through product certification programs and legislative and regulatory involvement. We support our broad and diverse membership through member-only programming and industry promotion, and we act as a comprehensive source for baby product information and education. Established in 1962, this year JPMA marks its 60th year of helping protect future generations by advancing the availability and safety of products used to care for babies and young children.
