LEBANON, N.J., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In wake of police reforms propelled by New Jersey's former Attorney General, including a revised use of force policy and required de-escalation training for police departments, The K Street Group announces its creation of an all-encompassing de-escalation training module, offered to law enforcement agencies in need of satisfying this statewide mandate prior to the conclusion of December 2021.
The K Street Group's comprehensive curriculum heavily emphasizes a hands-on, real-life de-escalation training method. The realism of the course, designed by K Street's working group panel of subject matter experts is methodically crafted to provide law enforcement professionals with the proper tools and necessary knowledge to perform police duties safely and successfully, as they navigate the dynamic environments regularly faced.
K Street's authentic de-escalation experience is unparalleled when compared to other training approaches by supporting members of the law enforcement community in a way computerized training falls short.
According to Sergio Conde, working group chairperson, he looks forward to implementation of the comprehensive training program "that will by far, exceed the existing online courses, by placing officers in adrenaline intense, boots on the ground encounters." Conde added, "As a former 20-year veteran of the NYPD, it's a leap to expect our community police officers to gain an adequate competency by watching a video," explaining "more focus has to be given to the atypical vehicle traffic stop where confrontational issues have a higher tendency."
Whether it is a vehicular traffic stop, response to a domestic violence incident, or crowd control, volatility seems to prevail every time law enforcement professionals respond to a call for service. The likelihood of these police-public interactions to escalate expeditiously from one level of resistance to another is further heightened when cell phone cameras are recording the encounter.
Taking the colossal challenges of today's law enforcement climate into consideration, The K Street Group's innovative, intensive, and interactive two (2) day, sixteen (16) hour course consists of a series of highly informative discussion blocks, hands-on practical exercises, and case studies, including:
- How to de-escalate ALL patrol vehicle encounters
- Verbal interactions: From confrontation to cooperation
- Cell phone video recording: Being a police officer in the 21st century
- Becoming a police "influencer:" A shift from force to influence
- Role play and situational encounter resolution
- Mastering stress, frazzle, and overwhelm
- Being cognitively flexible under pressure: Know your triggers
- You and your brain: What you don't know is sabotaging your effectiveness
- Recognizing and contributing your strengths: Insights discovery
Course instruction will convene at The K Street Group's Training Academy Annex located in Clinton, New Jersey on Tuesday, October 26th and Wednesday, October 27th. The training academy is conveniently located 90 minutes from New York City and Philadelphia, and less than one hour from Central and Northern, New Jersey with discounted lodging options available.
To register for this de-escalation police training, and fulfill the state of New Jersey's mandate, please visit The K Street Group online or contact Chief Operating Officer Robert Aromando at baromando@kstreetassociates.org, or by telephone, 908-200-7344 X312.
