LEBANON, N.J., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The K Street Group is delighted to announce Steve Hoptay as Faculty Chair for its K9 and Tactical Training Academy, opening its doors in Hunterdon County, New Jersey this fall.
Joining an assemblage of highly distinguished instructors and vastly talented subject-matter experts, Steve's widely accomplished professional career makes him a great asset to the team.
Recently retired as Vice President of Loss Prevention from Wakefern Food Corporation, Steve spent over a decade working for the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States. Steve remains connected to the industry as an active member of the Food Marketing Institute (FMI) Asset Protection Council, currently acting as its Vice Chair. Preceding his executive role at Wakefern, Steve served a notable career with the New Jersey State Police.
Here, Steve held command positions in a variety of assignments within the Emergency Management and Homeland Security fields. Steve was instrumental in the development of strategies and coordination of operational planning for response to large-scale emergencies. Events of significance include New Jersey's response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, as well as numerous natural, technological, and transportation related disasters.
Prior to his enlistment in the New Jersey State Police, Steve held a position as a career firefighter and worked as a Mobile Intensive Care Paramedic for 20 years. In addition, Steve attended the prestigious FBI National Academy (221st Session) at Quantico, Virginia in 2005.
In 2007, Steve earned his Doctorate of Education Degree (EdD) from Seton Hall University located in South Orange, New Jersey. Dr. Hoptay currently serves as an Adjunct Professor at the university's College of Education and Human Services in the Graduate Studies Program, teaching and mentoring students working toward their Masters, Educational Specialist, and Doctorate Degrees.
Between Dr. Hoptay's professional pedigree and remarkable educational experience, The K Street Group is fortunate to welcome him on board to its well versed training academy faculty. Known and respected in their fields, K Street's faculty members are eagerly awaiting the academy's opening to begin serving, protecting, and instructing its current and future clients and students.
