LEBANON, N.J., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since incorporating in 2006, The K Street Group's unwavering dedication to deliver industry-leading services to its clients remains unmatched. Driven by customer focused operations, The K Street Group is elated to announce the expansion of its services throughout the Tri-State Area.
In an effort to continuously prioritize clients and proudly serve its community, residents, members of law enforcement, public safety personnel, and first responder heroes, The K Street Group recognizes the value of reaching individuals and organizations far and wide. Taking this into consideration, the group's latest endeavor is designed to benefit clients to the greatest extent by placing services and resources in strategic geographical locations.
K Street's campus center, located in Lebanon, New Jersey is a perfectly positioned hub in relation to its array of services offered throughout New Jersey and in its neighboring state, Pennsylvania. Ahead of K Street's K9 and Tactical Training Academy Center's grand opening in Pittstown, New Jersey, a Training Academy Annex situated in Annandale, New Jersey will serve as the temporary site for instructional courses. At the Training Academy Annex, training modules will be offered by a highly distinguished faculty of instructors, until the state-of-the-art facility becomes fully operational.
Conveniently located near K Street's flagship training center and transitory academy annex is the Tactical Training Center of Flemington, New Jersey. The K Street Group's community partnership with TTC enables K Street's clients to fulfill firearms qualifications at the indoor firing range. Additionally, K Street intends to take advantage of the TTC's laser combat arena that simulates real-life missions in a 7,000 square foot space. Here, K Street plans to use the SWAT training center to expose its K9s in the high impact, high distraction environment for operational purposes. With an abundance of amenities and luxuries to offer, the TTC's easy accessibility from K Street's campus enhances the premier catalog of services offered by K Street.
Moreover, K Street's relationships with the best-of-the best in K9 training have granted the group numerous opportunities to geographically supplement its broad portfolio of K9 services. This not only furthers the skill sets of its own working dogs to support clients, but tremendously benefits law enforcement agencies seeking to train K9s for the field, as well as pet owners pursuing obedience training, among others. The K9 and Tactical Training Academy Annex located in Caldwell, New Jersey is part of the continued expansion of K Street's collaboration with Justin Nielsen, The K Street Group's Director of K9 Operations and founder of Cover K9 Training. Additional K9 Training Annexes include those in Vineland, New Jersey, home to Joe Nick Canine Training, as well as across the border in Yardley, Pennsylvania, Anderson K9 Training. This diverse and highly acclaimed assemblage of professional handlers and K9 instructors across K Street's campus, consisting of Justin Nielsen, Joe Nick, and Asa Anderson is unparalleled. Between North Jersey, South Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania, K Street's lineup of K9 experts is purposefully mapped out to best serve clients' needs throughout the Tri-State Area.
Also found in Pennsylvania is the K Street's Vehicular Training Academy Annex, Pocono Raceway. Situated in Long Pond, within the western Pocono Mountains region of the state, it has earned the reputation as one of the premier motorsports complexes in the country. K Street's partnership with Vehicle Dynamics Institute affords clients like executive drivers, executive protection detail, and law enforcement officials the opportunity to utilize the modern, expansive facility and receive elite instruction in advanced driver training from Joe Autera. This instrumental piece of K Street's campus is positioned approximately 90 minutes from the New York metropolitan area, including two international airports, and within a mere forty minutes of two additional, regional airports.
Through its endless strengthening of relations, development of new partnerships, and expansion of resources, The K Street Group is well-equipped to deliver the absolute best in class services to clients throughout the Tri-State Area. As K Street continues working with, and for, individuals and entities all over the map, providing high-quality customer service and satisfaction, remains the primary goal and driving force behind operations.
