TOM'S RIVER, N.J., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Rev. Dr. Marcia R. Grayson, DMin, gives voice to oft-ignored abuse victims in Can't You Hear Her?($16.99, paperback, 9781662829659; $7.99, e-book, 9781662829666).
Dr. Grayson recognizes the need for abuse to be acknowledged and purposefully addressed in our churches. In this book, she focuses on three women from the Bible who were sexually abused: Dinah, Tamar and the Unnamed Concubine. By telling their stories, she hopes to offer courage to others so they can tell their stories.
"Having been raised by a strong woman subjected to an abusive marriage, having been hurt myself by sexual molestation, and working with women for 25 years as a Correction Officer, I am very passionate and concerned about this epidemic of secrecy around the internal hurts (injury) of women in our churches, families, and communities and the lack of transformative sermons that address the issues of violated women," said Marcia.
Reverend Dr. Marcia R. Grayson holds a Doctor of Ministry degree, as well as a Master of Divinity degree, and currently serves as the Associate Pastor at Second Baptist Church in Asbury Park, NJ. Among her numerous endeavors, she served as a Correction Officer for 25 years, an adjunct professor at New York Theological Seminary and a missionary with Aslan Haiti Ministries. She is a proud mother and grandmother.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Can't You Hear Her? is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Rev. Dr. Marcia R. Grayson, Salem Author Services, 732-300-5331, rev_marcia@ymail.com
