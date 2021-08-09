PARAMUS, N.J., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A triple threat against all your hair woes, this unparalleled line is composed of a unique infusion of Hemp Seed and Avocado Oils. Hemp Seed Oil smoothes, moisturizes and de-frizzes hair follicles with a high composition of Omega 3, 6 and 9 fatty acids. Avocado Oil nourishes hair to help prevent various forms of hair loss due to brittle, weak and premature hair fall.

Backed by the patented "FiberHance™" bond builder, salon-proven technology is finally available to the retail industry. This integral ingredient has been clinically proven to make hair three times stronger by penetrating deep into the cortex of the hair fiber, strengthening and rebuilding strand structure. 

The icing on this cake? The entire line is infused with a powerful blend of 10 essential oils, each purposefully chosen for their array of haircare benefits. The oils chosen for Leaf Legacy are 100% organic and amongst the best in beauty.

Thus, a true miracle for hair. Each item within this five-piece line is competitively priced at $7.99, offering the most benefits with the best prices around.

Leaf Legacy sets out to include the "best of the best" in the most cutting-edge line yet.

In today's high-stress society, this line is a must for everyone.

For a limited time only, the Leaf Legacy Hemp and Avocado bundle is available for only $29.95.

Head over to Leaf-legacy.com to purchase a bundle today.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-makers-of-fantasia-ic-launch-leaf-legacy-301350735.html

SOURCE Fantasia IC

