ASBURY PARK, N.J. and DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GoMo Health® and the Center for BrainHealth® at The University of Texas at Dallas are excited to debut their joint digital therapeutic encouraging brain health and in turn, maternal and child health. Focused on giving mom the tools she needs to thrive during the prenatal through to postpartum periods, the program integrates the Center's research-backed protocols that enhance brain health and build resilience, into the GoMo Health evidence-based patient engagement digital therapeutic program. The partnership allows for decades of brain health research to be applied to the unique needs of new moms, with strategies and techniques they can incorporate into their everyday living. The GoMo Maternal Brain Health program is available for licensing by health providers, hospitals, plans, employers, non-profits, and state health organizations.
Each month, starting pre-natal, moms receive up to 4 "brain health exercises and activities" - topics include better ways women can deal with multitasking, anxiety, focus and maternal and personal responsibility management. The perinatal journey can be a time of great joy for many women, but with it often comes feelings of being overwhelmed, anxious, and stressed. With the rise of mental health challenges for many pregnant and postpartum women stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, support and guidance at any time is more valuable than ever.
The 12-month personalized program delivers positive encouragement, activities and interactive assessments and questionnaires to keep mom engaged and motivated, and the feedback mom shares directly influences the frequency, tone and voice, and type of information she receives throughout the program. GoMo Health and the Center for BrainHealth are on a mission to empower prenatal and postnatal women to thrive as they navigate this major life transition, relishing all the joys – and overcoming the hurdles - that it brings.
Bob Gold, Chief Behavioral Technologist and founder, GoMo Health, says, "We are thrilled to debut this collaboration that enables us to actualize a whole-person approach to integrate and activate mom's mind and body and positively improve the quality of life for new and expecting moms and their families."
The program teaches participants how to manage everyday obstacles commonly faced by (new) moms, giving them tactical brain strategies that have been shown in some populations to reduce depressive symptoms by 58% and stress by 42%.
"Decades of research have shown us that a healthier brain can positively impact overall quality of life. With this collaboration we can provide moms with tools that are relevant to everyday life and will also benefit the next generation," says Jennifer Zientz, deputy director of programs and head of clinical services at the Center for BrainHealth.
GoMo Health and the Center for BrainHealth are excited to be able to help moms and families from around the world. To learn more about the program and attend an exclusive webinar event, visit: https://gomohealth.com/activating-maternal-brain-health/
About GoMo Health:
GoMo Health® applies a proprietary, evidence-based science of engagement, BehavioralRx®, to our cloud-based digital therapeutic, Concierge Care®, to actively extend care plans, and provide resources and support to people in their "lived" environments – enhancing outpatient care and impact. This outpatient care delivery model integrates support for psychosocial and physical needs to create personalized, behaviorally based care plans that empower patients in their own care management and healthy decision making. Connecting with patients via its' Telehealth Triple Play™, GoMo Health uses an intelligent mobile BOT to collect and triage patient data via home medical devices, conduct in the moment "conversations", and gather electronic patient reported outcomes (ePRO). This has proven to modify behaviors of patients with chronic and complex conditions worldwide, resulting in significant improvement in health outcomes and adherence, and decreased costs of care for providers, hospitals, health plans, employers, and life science companies.
About the Center for BrainHealth
The Center for BrainHealth®, part of The University of Texas at Dallas, is a research institute committed to enhancing, preserving and restoring brain health across the lifespan. Major research areas include the use of functional and structural neuroimaging techniques to better understand the neurobiology supporting cognition and emotion in health and disease. This leading-edge scientific exploration is translated quickly into practical innovations to improve how people think, work and live, empowering people of all ages to unlock their brain potential. Translational innovations build on Strategic Memory Advanced Reasoning Tactics (SMART™), a proprietary methodology developed and tested by BrainHealth researchers and other teams over three decades.
