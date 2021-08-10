HAMILTON, N.J., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Looking for a reputable builder with Straight A's? Look no further than Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B). From townhomes to single-family homes, multi-generational living and resort-style active adult communities, Lennar NJ has the home you have been searching for – especially if you are looking to live in northern New Jersey. Just ask the many homebuyers who have chosen a new Lennar home. In fact, recent data shows 98 percent of customers are satisfied with Lennar New Jersey's Sales Team.
On the heels of being named #1 Most Admired Homebuilder by FORTUNE Magazine, the nation's leading homebuilder has four new home communities in Morris and Passaic Counties. Besides their premier locations and unrivaled onsite amenities, all four communities feature The Connected Home by Lennar.
Venue at The American, Collection at Morris Plains and The Parke at Little Falls are all opening soon. The Collection at Morristown is already open with quick move-in homes available. "We are so excited to offer these upscale communities in New Jersey's most desirable areas," said Anthony Mignone, Division President of Lennar's NJ/NY Region. "Even throughout the constant shadow of a pandemic, Lennar has continued to experience exponential growth. This truly is a testament to our commitment to provide the very best for our homebuyers."
Venue at The American is a 55+ Active Adult community that will offer luxurious lofts and upscale townhomes in Morris Plains. The Morris County community is just minutes from downtown Morristown and will highlight a clubhouse, pool and an array of onsite amenities.
Collection at Morris Plains is ideal for both growing families, as well as those looking to downsize. "This community will offer luxurious, loft-style residences and townhomes in beautiful Morris County," said Mignone. "Nature lovers will also feel right at home with a beautiful park nestled in the heart of the community, complete with bike racks, walking paths, benches and more. Residents will also be in walking distance to the train station for easy commuting."
The Parke at Little Falls will feature luxurious loft-style residences on Main Street in Little Falls – just 25 minutes from New York City. "This community is perfect for commuters, as well as those who want to make the most out of living right next to Manhattan while living in the suburbs," said Mignone. "The Parke at Little Falls will also offer a special tax abatement, meaning monthly payments will go down and the amount of the home you can afford will go up."
The Collection at Morristown features a variety of townhomes that range from 2-3 levels with 2,000-3,000 sq. ft. of living space. "Home layouts feature elegant finishes, open floor plans, modern kitchens, luxurious owner's suites and so much more," said Mignone.
Located just minutes from downtown Morristown, The Collection at Morristown's residents enjoy fantastic shopping, dining, entertainment and an abundance of local history. The unmatched new construction community is located within the highly regarded Morris Township School District, just 30 miles west of Manhattan and minutes from Morristown Green, Mayo Performing Arts Center, the Morristown Train Station and major roads such as 287, 280 and 78.
All communities offer low maintenance living. "We have carefully removed the need for homeowners to spend countless hours maintaining their homes," said Mignone. "It truly is stress-free living where everyone has the opportunity to experience The Connected Home."
The Connected Home by Lennar will be offered at each of these new communities as part of Lennar's signature Everything's Included program, which incorporates the most desired features in every new home as standard. Included with these homes are:
- Ring - A flexible and expandable Ring Alarm security system, featuring Ring Video Doorbell Pro, contact sensors for doors and windows, a keypad, motion sensors, and a smoke and carbon monoxide listener. Additionally, Ring smart lights and other compatible smart devices can be added and controlled via the Ring app;
- Level - Level's invisible smart locks are designed to fit everyday life and allow family and friends to access the home in a way that's most convenient for them – touch, smartphone, a key card, or even a regular key;
- eero wifi - Featuring Wi-Fi 6, eero Pro 6 offers the latest wifi technology delivering faster speeds, higher performance, and better support for simultaneously connected devices throughout your home. eero is constantly working in the background to keep your network safe and secure with automatic software updates that provide the latest security patches, bug fixes, and feature upgrades;
- Moen - The Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff is a smart leak detection and water monitoring device that provides 24/7 protection and can automatically turn off the water to the home if a leak or risk is detected. Lennar is the first major homebuilder to include Flo by Moen as a standard feature;
- Resideo - A Honeywell Home smart thermostat that allows a homeowner to adjust the home's temperature from anywhere;
- LiftMaster myQ Smart™ Garage Control - LiftMaster's myQ Smart Garage Control allows homeowners to control, secure and monitor the garage door from anywhere in the world.
The Connected Home is made possible through Lennar's comprehensive technology strategy and is profoundly reflected in its most recent ranking as #1 Most Admired Homebuilder on FORTUNE Magazine's 2021 List of World's Most Admired Companies. "This recognition is a direct response to the remarkable efforts and overwhelming dedication of everyone at Lennar for delivering outstanding homes and providing an unrivaled level of customer service," said Mignone. "Looking to the future, we are excited to continue these efforts as we move in the North Jersey market and bring the dream of homeownership to life for so many families."
