SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NJ Top Docs, Dr. William Ziegler and Dr. Alan Martinez of the Reproductive Science Center of New Jersey, have been reviewed and approved for 2021. These NJ Top Docs strive to provide the highest quality medical care in a comfortable compassionate environment. In spite of the rise and fall of COVID-19 rates across the country, the pandemic has not slowed down the technological advancements at the Reproductive Science Center of New Jersey.
At the Reproductive Science Center of New Jersey, Dr. William Ziegler and Dr. Alan Martinez have the ability to assess their patient's embryos for genetic abnormalities prior to transferring them into the uterus utilizing Pre-Implantation Genetic Testing. These NJ Top Docs are also able to assess the patient's uterine lining for receptivity to make sure the uterine environment is properly prepared to accept the embryo.
A few safety precautions being taken at the Reproductive Science Center of New Jersey during the pandemic include when an in-office procedure or visit is required, the patients are scheduled in a way to reduce patient-to-patient exposure. In addition to many other safety precautions, each exam room is cleaned with 70% alcohol wipes between each patient visit.
To date, COVID-19 does not appear to affect a pregnancy if the mother contracts the virus. However, due to the uncertainty of the virus in pregnancy, Dr. Ziegler and Dr. Martinez have expanded their consultations to include information about the possible effects to the mother and her pregnancy when COVID-19 positive.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Ziegler and Dr. Martinez have carefully monitored developments, ensuring they are helping to create an environment that would minimize the spread of the virus.
As infection rates have decreased, and local and national vaccination rates have increased, they are now able to update their patient protocols.
Patients can now use the waiting rooms to wait for their appointments. While temperature checks are no longer required, staff continue to ask COVID-19 screening questions prior to a patient entering the waiting room. Masks are still required to be worn at the Reproductive Science Center of New Jersey facility. This NJ Top Docs practice will always adhere to ASRM's and the CDC's recommendations and guidelines.
