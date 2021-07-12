HOBOKEN, N.J., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- International HEOR and RWE research organization Genesis Research is presenting an interactive webinar and Q&A at 11am ET on Thursday 15 July on 'How artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning can be incorporated across the product lifecycle to better identify and extract the evidence you need'.
Vast volumes of medical literature are published each year and the process continues to accelerate. Whether scientists in the pharmaceutical industry need answers to specific questions or are undertaking a systematic literature review, identifying and extracting evidence accurate can be time-consuming and expensive.
This webinar discusses how artificial intelligence (AI) can alleviate the burden: allowing scientists to review the breadth of the literature while minimizing the effort required to secure results.
Chris Pashos Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Genesis Research and a former vice president at both Takeda and AbbVie, will be discussing the data needs intrinsic to developing a new medicine and describing how efficient evidence generation can yield positive decisions by regulators, health technology assessors, and the medical community that provide value and improve patient well-being.
"I'm very pleased to contribute to this webinar," says Chris. "Artificial intelligence and machine learning can effectively complement existing approaches to data synthesis and evidence generation. When used well, they can then enhance the efficiency of clinical development and commercialization programs, and help innovative therapies reach patients sooner."
In the second part of the webinar, Matthew Michelson Ph.D., President, Genesis AI, will describe how artificial intelligence supports evidence development. He will also introduce EVID AI, Genesis Research's in-house AI-powered database and machine learning platform, explaining how it can be incorporated into everyday processes to support evidence needs through a collaboration of human expertise and ground-breaking technological innovation.
A live video Q&A and discussion will follow, with the speakers answering questions submitted by the audience via live chat.
This free online event takes place at 11am ET / 4pm BST / 5pm CET on Thursday 15 July.
Chris Pashos
Chris Pashos Ph.D. is the Chief Scientific Officer at Genesis Research, focused on RWE generation, patient-centric research, and other aspects of Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) to support product evaluation, from drug discovery through development and commercialization. Chris has extensive experience in multiple therapeutic areas, including hematology/oncology, cardio-metabolic diseases, urology, rare diseases, neuroscience, immunology, and women's health. He has designed and implemented prospective observational studies (patient registries) involving hundreds of thousands of patients. His experience also includes numerous analyses of existing databases, interactive economic models, and surveys to obtain data on the use of health care services.
Matt Michelson
Matt Michelson Ph.D. is the President of Genesis AI at Genesis Research. A computer scientist with an extensive background in information extraction, record linkage, machine learning and data mining, Matt and his team developed a unique platform called EVID which generates evidence by ingesting the entire primary literature of peer-reviewed articles, pulling out the salient data points and blending these results across innumerable combinations to generalize customized summaries in seconds. Matt and his team are building the largest database of therapy evidence in the world and continue to explore ways in which different data sources can be absorbed to answer complex research questions.
About Genesis Research:
Genesis Research is an international HEOR and RWE research organization that supports the life sciences industry. As a leader in evidence strategy, development and communication, the company also supports life sciences clients with meta research, economic modelling, data analytics, scientific writings, outcomes simulation, strategic and tactical HEOR, market access strategy and evidence life cycle management.
Genesis Research have unique level of expertise in creating technological solutions:
- Their patented EVID AI platform is the largest, most comprehensive, AI-powered database of literature-based results in the world, with nearly 80 million data points. It revolutionizes formal projects, such as literature reviews, as well as optimizing the identification and extraction of data to answer specific questions on any given day.
- Focusing on a specific disease, the Landscape Evidence Overview (LEO) tool provides a continuous literature tracking and presentation platform that allows our clients to stay on top of the latest literature and how new data changes precedents in the evidence base.
- The Evidence and Value Access platform (EVA) is an advanced data repository and value demonstration platform that supports integrated product plan development and cross functional interaction.
- Genesis Research also lead the industry in designing interactive data dashboards and data portals. The organization's dashboards utilize data visualization techniques to transform and extrapolate value from complex technical data into communicable insights, while its web-based data portals collect and present uniform data on a patient population defined by a particular disease, exposure, or condition.
A Rallyday Partners portfolio company (Rallydaypartners.com), Genesis Research has offices in Hoboken, USA and Newcastle, UK.
For more information, please visit http://www.genesisrg.com or http://www.linkedin.com/company/genesisresearch
