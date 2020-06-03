TOTOWA, N.J., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to rapid growth and increasing demand for homecare services, The Senior Company is seeking certified nursing assistants (CNAs) in New Jersey. The company offers an attractive compensation package that includes competitive pay, unlimited overtime pay, health insurance benefits after 90 days and schedule flexibility. Rewarding CNAs with these benefits allows The Senior Company to provide world-class care by hiring the best home health aides in the business.
CNAs who administer senior care in New Jersey for The Senior Company receive incentives including the following:
- A salary that exceeds industry standards by 30 to 35 percent
- Health insurance coverage
- Paid time off
- Flexible scheduling
- Unlimited overtime pay
- Pension plans
- State of New Jersey sick leave and FMLA
- Annual license renewal reimbursement
- Time-and-a-half pay on holidays and birthdays
- Tuition assistance
- Awards and bonuses
The positive results of offering appealing compensation packages ranges from superior performance by CNAs to the delivery of exemplary care to seniors. The Senior Company considers these benefits a worthwhile investment because they help keep seniors healthy and safe.
Home Care Pulse recently recognized the measures taken by The Senior Company by rating the company an Employer of Choice. Winners of these awards are determined by caregiver satisfaction feedback submitted in telephone interviews conducted by Home Care Pulse, an independent satisfaction research firm. In order to receive the Employer of Choice award, feedback must determine that organizations offer best-in-class caregiver satisfaction.
In addition to attracting CNAs who will deliver high-quality, compassionate care, hiring the top CNAs also means that the Senior Company's home health aides can provide a wide range of services including:
- Bathing and dressing
- Grooming
- Housekeeping
- Errands
- Monitoring vital signs
- Providing feeding tube support
- Meal assistance
- Managing medication on a weekly basis
- Caring for wounds
- Providing catheter support
- Administering IV therapy and injections
- Providing hospice care support
- Hospital transfers
- Dementia support
- Incontinence care
"Taking care of our certified nursing assistants ensures they will take care of our seniors. The caregivers we hire truly do deserve the best treatment, as they are doing a very important job – tending to the well-being of seniors, keeping them safe and providing company. The Senior Company is excited about our growth and is looking forward to welcoming more CNAs into our family," said Steve Romano, CEO at The Senior Company.
CNAs who are interested in working for The Senior Company are encouraged to apply via the company's Careers page.
Review Open Positions At The Senior Company
About The Senior Company
The Senior Company is a trusted New Jersey home health care agency that provides 24/7 home care services for the elderly. As a full service New Jersey Home Health Care Agency, The Senior Company specializes in providing support for seniors who may need full time home care assistance, live in home care assistance or part time home care assistance at home or in a facility after transitioning from the Hospital or Skilled Nursing Facility in their local area.
The Senior Company is a Dual Licensed, Dual Accredited, Bonded & Insured Certified Home Health Care & Certified Help Firm practicing in the North New Jersey area. The Senior Company provides Personal Care as well as Skilled Nursing Care services that are available to help seniors and families who are in need of assistance with activities of daily living. Some of these "ADL's" include bathing, toileting, dressing, light housekeeping, meal preparation, errands, hospice care and other personalized hourly or live-in home care services.
The Senior Company is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Home Care for meeting the industry's highest recognized standards of care in The State of New Jersey.
Contact:
The Senior Company
Totowa: 973-355-6336
Hackensack: 201-355-5209
Related Images