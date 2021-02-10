SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Steven M. Bromley, Dr. Indrani Hightower and Dr. Keith Preis of The South Jersey MS Center have been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs for 2020.
Neuro-immunology involves the management of disease that involves both the nervous system and the immune system. The clinicians at The South Jersey MS Center treat some of the most complex patients with conditions and therapies involving these systems, including Myasthenia Gravis, CIDP/peripheral neuropathy, Epilepsy, Migraine, Dementia, Movement Disorders, and others.
Infusion therapies are "on demand" for their patients when needed to help treat relapsing symptoms or add to a therapeutic regimen that may stop disease progression. The practice also now offers Nutraceutical/Vitamin infusions which promote general health and enhance the body's immune system.
"The brain and nervous system are comprised of a complex network of interconnected neurons unique to each human being," says Dr. Steven Bromley.
"The brain is a magnificent and beautiful structure. Our motto is compassionate and respectful individualized care for patients who often cannot find help elsewhere. We have adapted the Center approach for more complete care of the whole person, and we are dedicated to the well-being of all of our patients," he adds.
To learn more about the reviewed and approved NJ Top Docs at South Jersey MS Center, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/southjerseymscenter/
About Us
NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.
NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
For more information, please click here to contact us or visit http://www.NJTopDocs.com.
You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.
Media Contact
Marissa Pane, NJ Top Docs, 908-288-7240, marissa@njtopdocs.com
SOURCE NJ Top Docs