NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Indrani Hightower, Dr. Steven Bromley, and Dr. Keith Preis of The South Jersey MS Center.
SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved all three physicians of The South Jersey MS Center for 2022.
The neurologists at The South Jersey MS Center include Dr. Steven Bromley, who is board certified in headache medicine, Dr. Indrani S. Hightower who is ABPN certified, as well as board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology, and Dr. Keith Preis who is ABPN certified and has expertise in pain management, migraine, and trigger point injections.
The team at The South Jersey MS Center offer cutting edge biologic immunotherapy infusions, including infusions that treat myasthenia gravis, multiple sclerosis, lupus, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and migraine.
The South Jersey MS Center is one of the first private infusion suites that will be offering biological infusion therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
All three NJ Top Docs specialize in treating Headaches, Epilepsy, Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Traumatic Brain Injury, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.
To learn more about the reviewed and approved NJ Top Docs at The South Jersey MS Center, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/southjerseymscenter/
