PENNSAUKEN, N.J., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an ongoing effort to provide superior products and service to help their customers, The Universal Group has recently released a series of helpful videos that step through their new eCommerce website. The seven videos in the series explain and demonstrate the many useful features and tools that The Universal Group has built into their new website to make customers' visits to the website more efficient and productive.
One video released includes a demonstration of The Universal Group's schematic parts search feature, which lets a user view a schematic diagram of all of the parts in a suspension assembly. Programmed for interactivity, as a user rolls their mouse over the visual representation of the parts in the schematic diagram, details about the part are revealed in real time with pricing and part numbers and the user can simply add the parts to their shopping cart. Said customer Jeannie Lay, Vice President at Allied Spring and Suspension in New York, "I think my favorite part is being able to order from the schematics page itself. It is great to be able to identify the part that you need on the actual schematic and not have to get out of that page to order the items. It definitely saves a lot of time!" A customer using the schematic search to find a certain replacement part to do a repair job will also see all the other attaching components in the suspension assembly, and these may easily be ordered as well.
Another helpful feature that is documented via video demonstration is the Quick Order Pad. This little but powerful tool allows customers to enter a part number or a partial number, or even a competitor's part number or part description, and submit items and quantities quickly and efficiently cutting down ordering times significantly. The Quick Order Pad is something that is unique for this market, and one of The Universal Group's innovations for their eCommerce site that they feel will be most helpful for their customers.
Annik Smith, President of The Universal Group said, "with this group of videos, we're hoping to help our customers get on with their day and get the parts they need fast. If we can help them succeed, we'll be successful too."
Another customer, Billy Burkholder, owner of Ace Spring Service in San Antonio, Texas says "They have thought of everything! Even a 62 year old baby boomer like myself found the site extremely user friendly and easy to navigate! It is chock full of features that I found easy to use and extremely helpful whether building an order or just researching for new items to stock."
Beyond the usefulness of these new videos for customers, The Universal Group also sees an advantage in terms of marketing. They have seen some great success in using video to market products like their unique Flexiride rubber torsion suspensions. A few years back The Universal Group released their Flexiride video on YouTube and have seen its number of views reach over 350,000.
Annik Smith also said, "We're aware of the effectiveness of short video clips to bring our story to life. The success of our Flexiride rubber torsion axles video has been a revelation to us. In making these new helpful videos, we also wanted to create a shorter video to demonstrate our e-commerce system just for marketing purposes. So, it's really the best of both worlds. This is something for our customers to help them succeed, and then we also have a repurposing of some of that same content targeted at prospective customers so they can see how we are trying to make their lives easier and help them get the parts they need faster."
The Effectiveness of Short Video
Marketing Mag provided a recent study mentioning that companies have an average of about 2.7 seconds to captivate their audiences and make an impact. Since video is capable of making a strong impact in such a short amount of time, it's quickly become the most powerful tool in a marketer's arsenal. Video can more easily communicate much more information than text alone and is also able to communicate difficult or technical concepts much faster and with better comprehension as well. It's one of the reasons The Universal Group has embraced the power of video to tell its stories. With this goal in mind, The Universal Group engaged the services of Hypno, a digital marketing firm based in Moorestown, New Jersey, to produce the series of seven tutorial videos to highlight the features and advanced tools of their eCommerce website and also to create the shorter marketing piece, which is an overview of the new system. Said Richard Cardona, Creative Director at Hypno, "We're seeing more and more great companies and organizations tell their stories and show their strengths through the power of video. It's such a superior way for businesses to distinguish themselves from their competitors. And we're seeing tremendous success when our clients embrace creativity in this format."
These new videos can be seen at The Universal Group website and on YouTube at:
https://www.theuniversalgroup.com/need-help
Marketing overview video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=57YemNg-EIo
Flexiride Rubber Torsion axles video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sEwBhVyP4Io
About The Universal Group:
Established in 1978, The Universal Group is a leading national distributor of suspension components for the truck and trailer industries. With locations in Pennsauken, New Jersey near Philadelphia, and in Arlington Texas, near Dallas, The Universal Group provides products to shops and customers all over the United States and Canada. The Universal Group's unique Flexiride Rubber Torsion axle is a market game changer in the trailer suspension world, and is highly regarded for its unique features and benefits and shock and vibration damping capabilities. The Universal Group's current catalog of parts and assemblies available through their eCommerce parts ordering website is over 7,000 parts strong.
