NEWARK, N.J., Sep. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In this guide, "Men On The Cusp: Stepping Up, Reaching Out, Moving Forward" (published by Archway Publishing), Thomas Nolan LCSW, helps men who might be struggling to find their place or seeking a clearer direction to find answers and create a fuller, happier life.
In Nolan's experience, most men see the problem as being outside of themselves — and they struggle to define the deeper meaning of what it means to be a father, son, brother, and partner. Focusing on freeing readers from apathy, he invites them to live into their fullness and provides a variety of suggested possibilities, insights and strategies on how to do that. In the book, Nolan addresses questions such as:
- How can men take more control over their lives?
- How can men work better alongside women?
- How can men get a clearer sense of direction?
- How can men get better at sharing ideas and feelings?
The author wrote the book with more than just men in mind. According to him, many women have found it to be beneficial in understanding the men in their lives and in experiencing their shared humanity, they are compelled to face their own fears and longing for change.
"The work is timely in that it comes in a period when huge social changes happening across the globe have unsettled the old paradigms of how men and women should behave. The traditional roles are somewhat blurred for example some men are being held accountable for their behavior, whether Hollywood mogul or priest," Nolan says. He adds, "This book opens the door to look at situations they may be experiencing as great possibilities for change, rather than as negative events in which they have no control."
"Men On The Cusp" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble, on Amazon and from the author's website at: https://www.thomas-nolan.com.
"Men On The Cusp"
By Thomas Nolan, LCSW
Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 160 pages | ISBN 9781665701013
Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 160 pages | ISBN 9781665701006
E-Book | 160 pages | ISBN 9781665701020
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Thomas Nolan, LCSW, has maintained a private practice as an individual and family therapist for more than 40 years. He is also a certified hypnotherapist. He is a member of the National Association of Social Workers as well as the International Association of Counselors and Therapists. Nolan earned two master's degrees: one in pastoral counseling and one in clinical social work. He has always been interested in the area of men's development and has been an active member of an ongoing men's support group for almost 20 years.
