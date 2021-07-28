CRESSKILL, N.J., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thetica Systems, long-time provider of custom pricing and analytics for structured finance, announces the launch of a significant new module for its proprietary infrastructure. Clients now benefit from Thetica ElastiCloud API to automate resource management and reduce the costs of their cloud operation.
Calculations for structured finance portfolios can be very resource-intensive, especially where clients use complex scenarios, run many bonds in parallel, or require multiple universe runs. Maintaining continuous availability of CPUs, agents, and calculators is costly, but reducing that cost isn't as simple as deleting idle instances or reducing storage capabilities.
"We saw how our clients were being hit by these demands and stepped in to add this functionality, since generic tools from AWS consultants don't fit this specialized market," said CEO Ariel Yankilevich. "We enable additional resources to automatically switch on for peak usage demands and turn off when jobs are done, without interrupting other complex calculations that are running or in the queue."
Because resources are activated based on demand, the number of bonds and scenarios being processed simultaneously can be scaled up or down dramatically. Increased server power gives faster job completion without inflating costs, which is valuable for all portfolios and particularly important for data-heavy bonds such as RMBS or STACR.
Thetica ElastiCloud is the latest enhancement to the powerfully simple Thetica infrastructure that stores, processes, and delivers licensed data, calculations, and scenarios. Structured finance traders and portfolio managers can extract the maximum value from licensed data, integrated into the Thetica analytics system and customized to fit their exact needs.
The company's pricing and analytics platform can include a range of bond types in a single system. This unique benefit increases efficiency and may reduce overall expense for CMBS, CLO, RMBS, and ABS portfolios. Clients can quickly design and implement individualized reports and obtain real-time alerts on changes to key metrics.
About Thetica Systems
Thetica Systems provides powerful, flexible infrastructure for custom bond pricing and analytics systems. An experienced Intex partner, the company can integrate any business logic, models, or client-licensed data from any source for CMBS, CLO, RMBS/CRT, and ABS portfolios and customize all scenarios and reporting. Clients include investment banks, hedge funds, accounting firms, professional services providers, asset management, brokers, dealers, and others that invest in or monitor structured finance securities. Users range from traders and trading desks, project managers, research and product controllers to risk managers, regulatory reporting, and IT.
The word "Thetica" was created from the Greek letter "theta," representing thought or reason, and "etica," representing ethics. Thought, reason and ethics are essential elements of any successful business and commitment to this concept is embedded in the company's name. For more information visit the company website and LinkedIn page.
