NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thimble, the insurtech startup that helps small businesses succeed on their own terms, has released a new API for partners who serve the small business and professional services communities. Interested parties can sign up for free at www.thimble.com/api.
With the Thimble API, partners can offer flexible insurance policies, available monthly or on-demand, to businesses within their own user experience. The API can be integrated at no cost in just a few lines of code, granting immediate access to business insurance quotes for hundreds of professionals-- from contractors and electricians to photographers and musicians. It will also generate new revenue streams for partners, either through commission on policies sold and on referral traffic, where allowed.
For Thimble partners, offering liability insurance is a core way to help professionals earn the trust of their customers, who are simultaneously interested in home services, yet cautious about letting pros into their homes. The API removes the friction that is traditionally associated with binding an insurance policy, issuing a bindable quote based on zip code and job type, via an application process that takes less than 30 seconds.
The Thimble API enables seamless access to a suite of requisite insurance policy offerings, as businesses enter a critical phase of economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The barometer for risk has been completely reset by the pandemic, and insurance is squarely at the top of the list whether you're hiring or selling services. At our core, Thimble helps businesses earn trust with their customers through coverage that suits their needs. The Thimble API helps our partners provide this benefit to their own audiences of business owners, who need it more than ever," said Jay Bregman, CEO and Founder of Thimble.
Thimble has already secured over 80 existing partnerships, including Homeadvisor, Peerspace, and Stride. Angie's List became the first of these to integrate Thimble's API in June of 2020, making coverage accessible with just a few taps to professionals directly via its platform.
About Thimble
Thimble's mission is to make insurance simple, to help businesses succeed on their own terms. Its flexible insurance policies are designed with small businesses in mind, who face great uncertainty in normal times, and are now on the road to economic recovery. Available by-the-month or for as little as one hour, Thimble coverage takes less than one minute to obtain and can be scaled up, adjusted or paused at any time. Thimble has sold over 100,000 policies representing over $125B in coverage since launching in 2016.
Founded by Jay Bregman and Eugene Hertz, Thimble is based in New York City and has raised over $29 million in funding from IAC and other top firms. All General Liability and Professional Liability policies are underwritten by Markel Insurance Company. For more information, visit www.thimble.com.
Media Contacts
Dave Heinzinger
Haymaker Group for Thimble
dave@haymaker.co