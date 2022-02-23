FAIRFIELD, N.J., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keypoint Intelligence, the world's leading independent provider of testing services and analytical information to the document imaging industry, today announced the recipients of its Buyers Lab (BLI) 2022 Home Security Camera Analyst Choice Awards—a first for Keypoint Intelligence for both the award category and type. These accolades acknowledge the products that stood out from the pack after months of hands-on lab testing and analyst evaluation.
The BLI 2022 Home Security Camera Analyst Choice Awards go to these sterling products:
Arlo Essential Wireless Security Camera
Outstanding Midrange Home Security Camera
eufy SoloCam E40
Outstanding Outdoor Home Security Camera
Nooie Cam Outdoor
Outstanding Budget Home Security Camera
For these first-of-their-kind awards, Keypoint Intelligence assembled a field of a dozen consumer-class security cameras from leading manufacturers. Our lab technicians and analysts developed a proprietary testing methodology to stress each camera's abilities. Areas of investigation were focused on attributes most important to end users, including ease of setup, intuitiveness of the associated mobile app, status and alert notifications, remote camera controls, and much more. Features such as audio, proximity triggering, and the ability to distinguish between animals and humans before triggering an alert were also tested. In addition, technicians monitored the cameras for a period of time in indoor and outdoor settings to gauge the quality and limitations of their optics in various conditions.
"Safety and security continue to be top-of-mind for businesses and consumers alike, so we decided to put our 60-plus years of product-testing expertise to work in the growing security camera space to shine a light on the best products currently available," said Jamie Bsales, Director of Smart Office & Security Analysis at Keypoint Intelligence. "After months of testing and thorough analysis, the three winners of the BLI 2022 Home Security Camera Analyst Choice Awards impressed us in many key areas but most notably in feature set, ease of use, image quality, and overall value for the dollar."
ABOUT KEYPOINT INTELLIGENCE
For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.
ABOUT BLI ANALYST CHOICE AWARDS
Buyers Lab Analyst Choice Awards are hard-earned accolades, based on rigorous testing as well as evaluation of key attributes such as usability, image quality, and value.
