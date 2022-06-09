NYC area Microsoft 365 expert offers recommendations for migrating records management systems to Microsoft 365, urges strategic approach—in a new article from Messaging Architects
HOBOKEN, N.J., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and Microsoft 365 expert, shares tips for migrating records management systems to Microsoft 365 in a new article. The informative article first encourages migration leaders to involve key people from the beginning of the migration process.
The author then discusses the need to conduct a pre-migration information analysis. He urges leaders to plan the new records management structure before migrating and reviews the Microsoft 365 records management toolset now called Microsoft Purview. He concludes by advocating a strategic approach with help from information governance experts as needed.
"Records management works differently in Microsoft 365 and other cloud platforms than in legacy systems," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "Consequently, organizations need to involve the right people, conduct in depth analyses, and outline a detailed plan before migrating."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Tips for Migrating Records Management Systems to Microsoft 365."
Involve Key People Early
"Migrating to the cloud involves much more than simply moving files and mailboxes. Legacy records management systems also include the accompanying structure, from metadata to audit trails, that determines the information lifecycle. And increasingly strict government and industry standards make records management more critical than ever."
Conduct Pre-migration Information Analysis
"With the right stakeholders involved, take time to run a thorough information audit. A family moving cross country would not load garbage into the moving van. Likewise, not all existing data and metadata need to move to the cloud."
Plan New Records Management Structure Before Migrating
"Once you have determined which data to migrate, map out the new records management structure before beginning the move. Since Microsoft 365 workspaces operate differently than on premises systems, the move will necessitate adjusting the approach to records management."
Records Management in Microsoft 365
"In addition to groups, Microsoft 365 includes several solutions for records management. Previously known as Microsoft 365 Compliance, Microsoft recently rebranded these solutions under the Microsoft Purview umbrella. Through Purview, organizations create an up-to-date data map, classify sensitive data, and govern data lifecycle."
Strategic Approach
Organizations that face more complex regulations may find that they need additional assistance to meet their information governance needs. Fortunately, the information governance consultants at Messaging Architects can help.
They guide organizations from initial data audit through developing a comprehensive plan that includes identity and access governance, as well as data security and ongoing data management. And with in-depth Microsoft 365 expertise, they ensure a smooth records management systems migration to the cloud.
