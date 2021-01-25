SUMMIT, N.J., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toorak Capital Partners (Toorak), the largest capital provider to the residential bridge real estate lending industry, has announced a major capital commitment to its unique Long-Term Rental Investor Loan program. Toorak will dedicate up to $500 million over the next year to purchase these loans in response to continued strength in the residential rental market and growing demand from investors utilizing 'fix to rent' strategies.
"Single-family rentals have been one of the best performing asset classes in 2020. And our Rental Investor Loans are designed to meet the long term needs of such rental investors," said John Beacham, CEO of Toorak. "These 30-year term loans allow real estate investors to qualify for amounts up to 80% LTV based on future rents from the mortgaged property. That capital can be used to finance nonowner-occupied properties, making them ideal for investors looking for longer-term financing options, particularly after refinancing out of a short-term bridge or rehabilitation loan."
Toorak, which has funded over $5.0 billion in loans since its inception in 2016, will begin the strategic expansion of its Long-Term Rental Investor Lending platform immediately. "Over the past year, we've witnessed an already favorable single-family rental market explode with demand as lockdown policies put a premium on housing. People are leaving their apartments in urban centers in search of suburban residential housing. The lack of affordable homes across the country continues to push housing prices out of reach for many would be buyers, making single-family rentals an attractive option."
Many real estate investors are taking a different approach to residential housing. "Toorak has seen a marked increase in the number of former 'fix and flip' investors who have switched to 'fix to rent,' opting for stable, long-term income instead of a quick, one-time lump sum. That trend creates the need for long-term capital" said Beacham.
To qualify potential borrowers, Toorak uses innovative credit guidelines that focus on projected rents from the rental properties relative to the mortgage debt obligations (debt service coverage ratio, "DSCR"), instead of typical borrower income metrics used by majority of residential lenders like debt-to-income ("DTI") ratio. For example, a borrower with monthly rental income of $2,000 and mortgage debt obligations of $1,000 (ie DSCR of 2.0x) is well qualified under the Toorak program, while one with a $1,000 rental income and $2,000 debt obligation (i.e. DSCR 0.5x) would raise concerns over the long term viability of the loan, despite any potential low debt and high income (i.e. low DTI) of the borrower. Toorak found that DSCR is a better predictor of loan performance than a borrower's income and incorporated comprehensive DSCR guidelines into the program's credit standards. Toorak's reputation for high credit standards is reflected in de minimus losses across the entire Toorak portfolio -- as well as regular securitization issuance attracting strong investor demand.
To support the acquisition of the Long Term Rental Investor loans, Toorak has made significant human capital additions over the last three months, including industry veterans Carole Mortensen, Ketan Parekh and Frank Shiau, as Head of Credit, Head of Business Development & Capital Markets and Head of Trading, respectively. The company has also invested heavily in technology to provide its lending partners with real-time insights on every step of the loan submission process.
Target Acquisition Loan Products
Product
Single family rental program for U.S. properties
Long term duration
Cashflow based underwriting
Markets
Nationwide US
Loan Balance
$50K – $6.25MM
Max LTV %
80%
Max Term
30 Years
To learn more about Toorak Capital Partners' 30-year Rental Investor Loans, please contact the firm at toorakcapital@toorakcapital.com or 212-393-4100.
About Toorak Capital Partners
Toorak Capital Partners is an integrated correspondent lending platform based in Summit, NJ. Toorak loans on small balance business purpose residential, multifamily and mixed-use properties throughout the US and the UK. Backed by global investment company KKR, Toorak Capital Partners acquires loans directly from private lenders that originate high credit quality loans. Toorak Capital Partners' principals have a deep understanding of mortgage credit in the residential and commercial space with backgrounds in real estate lending, capital markets, securitization, asset-liability management, asset management and credit. Toorak Capital Partners-funded projects have renovated or stabilized housing for more than 17,000 families to date – an average of more than 500 families every month.
Further information is available at www.toorakcapital.com.
