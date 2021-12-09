CHERRY HILL, N.J., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith Publicity, leading book publicity company in the publishing industry, announces a new webinar series set to launch early next year. The series of six webinars over the course of 2022 will explore a selection of topics related to book promotion and publicity.
Beginning in January 2022, the first webinar will focus on the important topic of "Author Branding." Marissa Eigenbrood, Senior Vice President of Smith Publicity, will be leading the webinar, joined by renowned industry partner and personal branding expert Kait LeDonne from Brandwise Media. They will explain why strong branding is so crucial, the components that make up a recognizable and effective brand, as well as tips for authors on building and implementing their unique author brand for maximum impact.
Other author webinar topics throughout the year will cover everything from the crucial foundational aspects of book marketing campaigns to the latest industry trends and strategies for success in an ever-changing landscape. Alongside a Smith Publicity executive, each webinar will feature a special guest who is a highly respected and accomplished professional in their field, making for a truly robust discussion. Participants will be able to send their questions in before—and also during—the webinar, and they will be addressed during an informative Q&A period at the end of the session.
"We're thrilled to be presenting this webinar series to share our expertise, and have other top professionals from the industry weigh in on the book marketing topics we're most frequently asked about," Eigenbrood says. "There's never been a more exciting time to be an author, and we anticipate this informative series will help us achieve what has always been our main objective – to make good things happen for authors."
Smith Publicity has long been regarded as leading experts when it comes to all things literary marketing. By combining their knowledge with that of the industry's top minds spanning a variety of specific topics, they aim to provide actionable takeaways for webinar participants. While every webinar promises to be engaging and conversational in nature, each session will offer fresh information and unique value.
Details on how to participate will be available shortly. Those subscribed to the Smith Publicity Power Book Publicity newsletter and following along on the company's social media channels will be the first to learn when registration opens.
Smith Publicity will celebrate their 25th year in business in 2022.
Smith Publicity is the most prolific book marketing firm in the publishing industry today, having worked with and promoted more than 4,000 authors and books since 1997. The Smith team creates campaigns for authors from first-time self-published authors to New York Times bestsellers. Its continuing success in a wide range of genres is a tribute to the firm's uniqueness and ability to boldly and ingeniously innovate. http://www.SmithPublicity.com – info@smithpublicity.com
