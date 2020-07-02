ISELIN, N.J., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SD Capital Funding, a New Jersey based mortgage company, has begun its transformation into a digital mortgage lender with a name change and rebrand to LemonBrew Lending.
For over a decade, SD Capital Funding has seen explosive, organic growth to become one of the nation's largest mortgage brokers. Earlier this year, SD Capital Funding earned the Quicken Loans Mortgage Services (QLMS) Top Partner Award for 2019. With over 7,000 partners in its network, QLMS is honored to award SD Capital Funding as its #1 partner.
"SD Capital Funding has built their business the right way, with a scalable process, genuine culture and an intense focus on serving their clients. It's no surprise their business continues to grow at a rapid pace," said Austin Niemiec, Executive Vice President of QLMS. "We are honored to work in the trenches with them every single day. They are incredible human beings, and are pacing to have a significantly bigger year in 2020."
"We are excited to bring SD Capital Funding's core belief of exceptional client service along with low rates and fees to LemonBrew Lending's digital offering as we grow into a national brand," says Jason Doshi, President of LemonBrew Lending. "It's important to keep in mind the rebranding is much deeper than a cool name and new logo, it's a true alignment of our vision and goal to use technology to empower home buyers and bring transparency to the friction-filled process."
The roadmap includes deep integrations with LemonBrew Technologies' existing real estate and title verticals creating the most seamless home buying experience out there saving the home buyer time and money.
LemonBrew users can enter the platform as early as the discovery phase when they are just thinking about buying a home and use LemonBrew's matching platform to match with a local, expert real estate agent. Or, if they've already found their dream home and just need financing, LemonBrew can offer the mortgage that's just right!
Regardless of where the buyer is in their home buying journey, the LemonBrew platform will guide each client through the process without having to complete multiple applications, reach out to multiple companies or vendors and continuously provide redundant information.
"We are excited to have LemonBrew Lending join the LemonBrew ecosystem and bring to life our full-service real estate platform that streamlines the real estate process from start to finish," says Reno Heine, CEO of LemonBrew Technologies.
Headquartered in New Jersey with several offices throughout the country, LemonBrew Lending is aggressively expanding its loan origination contact center in Charlotte, NC.
Currently operating in 19 states and the District of Columbia, LemonBrew Lending plans to expand to all 50 states by the end of the year. Sticking to its roots in New Jersey, SD Capital Funding will remain the trade name to serve clients locally in the New Jersey market.
About LemonBrew Technologies
Built by experienced entrepreneurs and operators in the real estate and mortgage industry, LemonBrew is at the intersection of technology and purpose, filling the gap in the real estate market by providing an end-to-end digital solution allowing home buyers and sellers to connect with real estate agents, find the right mortgage, and close smoothly. Positioned to be an industry leader with innovative technology, LemonBrew was named a 2020 HousingWire Tech100 Real Estate Winner.
For more information about LemonBrew, email press@lemonbrew.com, visit lemonbrew.com, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.