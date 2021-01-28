LUMBERTON, N.J., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Jersey-based luxury bedding company Pure Parima has built a reputation for providing customers with high-end sheets and duvet covers made from 100 percent Egyptian cotton sourced in the Nile River Valley. In an effort to continue supplying the best and most attractive bedding, the brand is pleased to announce the arrival of its Triple Lux Sateen sheets and duvet covers.
"Pure Parima was founded on the belief that the best bedding is both comfortable and stylish," said brand founder Parima Ijaz. "To that end, we're constantly expanding our collection to include new products and designs, such as our chic Triple Luxe Sateen line."
Clean and modern, the Triple Luxe Sateen sheets feature a subtle stripe bratta stitch pattern in different shades. Choose from embroidery designs in Ocean, Dune, Arctic, or Graphite. The Ocean set features shades of blue, while the Dune includes tans. The Graphite set has gray stripes, while the Arctic sheets have white embroidery.
All the pieces in the collection feature 700 thread count fabric manufactured with extra-long Egyptian cotton fibers. The end result is a luxuriously soft sateen sheet that feels like silk on your skin. As a bonus, the Hotel Collection's Triple Luxe Sateen sheets are made with certified Egyptian cotton, which is naturally moisture-wicking. As a result, this bedding is a great choice for hot sleepers and those with skin allergies. At once breathable and soft, our Triple Luxe Sateen sheets will help people enjoy a more relaxing night's sleep every night, for all the nights to come.
It's worth noting that the queen, king, and California king bedding sets all include one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. The duvet sets are available in the same embroidery patterns and include a duvet cover and two shams.
Part of Pure Parima's highly reviewed Hotel Collection, Triple Luxe Sateen sheets and duvet covers are available for purchase on the brand's website. Shop the selection online to view the styles for yourself. You can also learn more about Pure Parima's commitment to environmental sustainability. Feel confident buying bedding that's environmentally conscious, natural, sustainable, renewable, and biodegradable.
Please feel free to email Pure Parima with any questions or comments at info@pureparima.com
