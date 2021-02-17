JACKSON, N.J., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Total Solutions Group (TSG) announced the launch of a new podcast series aimed at helping the senior leaders of Learning & Development (L&D), Talent, Human Resources, and Organizational Development quickly gain insights and ideas to promote the transformation of their talent function and ultimately their organization. The series, titled The L&D Transformation Podcast, is hosted on LinkedIn and posts new interviews every week.
The topics for this podcast series range in scope – from how to incorporate technology into learning strategy to how to achieve stakeholder buy in to support workforce and organizational transformation. To help launch this podcast, leaders that have already lent their insights include Dr. Eli Bendet-Taicher, the Global Head of L&D for Wix and Petk Hawkins, the Head of Learning, Enablement, and Development for FiveTran. L&D leaders from other well-known companies such as Google and AstraZeneca will be posted soon.
Jack Gottlieb, the CEO of TSG, shared "we realize that there is a gap in the thought leadership and resources that specifically addresses the needs of L&D senior leaders. They need the type of guidance and perspective now more than ever to help navigate the unchartered waters within their organization and the broader marketplaces they operate in. This podcast series accomplishes this in very short time bursts; 5 questions in 9 minutes."
TSG has almost two decades of experience leading organizational transformation and growth. This podcast series is part of their progressive strategy to realize the full potential and impact of organizations by building the capability, not the skills, of their people.
About TSG
TSG works as a strategic partner to drive the results that are Really Most Important™ now and for the long-term in an organization's culture, strategy, and capability. Since 2004, TSG has partnered with over 150 domestic and global organizations from mid-sized to Fortune 100 companies to achieve $2.75 billion in ROI in growth, profitability, innovation and cost reduction. For more information, go to tsgresults.com and for their solutions specifically geared to L&D Transformation, see the L&D Transformation Experience, tapld.com. To directly access the podcase on LinkedIn, visit: linkedin.com/showcase/the-l&d-transformation-podcast
