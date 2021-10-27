EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Township of Egg Harbor announced it has joined the New Jersey Purchasing Group and will be publishing and distributing upcoming bid opportunities on the system. bidnet direct's New Jersey Purchasing Group connects over 40 participating agencies from across New Jersey. The purchasing group provides a transparent bid process through which the bid is available to all vendors at the same time. The Township of Egg Harbor invites all potential vendors to register online with the New Jersey Purchasing Group to access its upcoming solicitations by visiting https://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-jersey/ehtgov.
The Township of Egg Harbor joined the purchasing group in October. The Township will utilize the system to streamline the purchasing process including electronic bid submission, bid management, bid distribution and vendor relations. The New Jersey Purchasing Group is a single, online location for managing sourcing information and activities and provides over 40 New Jersey local government agencies the tools needed to have a transparent bid process while minimizing costs and saving time.
The New Jersey Purchasing Group expands an agency's vendor pool and enhances vendor competition without increasing distribution costs. In addition to the existing vendors on the New Jersey Purchasing Group, all vendors looking to do business with the Township of Egg Harbor can register online: https://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-jersey/ehtgov. The Township of Egg Harbor invites all interested bidders to register today.
Registered vendors can access open bids, related documents and files, additional addendum and award information from all participating agencies. In addition, the New Jersey Purchasing Group offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their industry, all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts.
With one click, the Township of Egg Harbor can now see how many vendors match a specific opportunity, how many have downloaded documents, responded electronically and more. The Township of Egg Harbor also has its own, branded page on the public side of the New Jersey Purchasing Group in which taxpayer's can view all open bids, closed bids and award information.
"We now have information at our fingertips for each bid opportunity and award. The information is fully tracked and auditable. Vendors can access documents and addenda right online, and we can see that the vendor has indeed seen the addendum. It is exciting to build on to the transparent office we strive to be by becoming a part of the New Jersey Purchasing Group," stated Jennifer McIver, Chief Financial Officer of the Township of Egg Harbor.
Vendors may register on the New Jersey Purchasing Group: https://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-jersey/ehtgov. bidnet direct's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.
Other local New Jersey government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the New Jersey Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.
About the Township of Egg Harbor:
Great Egg Harbour got its name from explorer Cornelius Jacobsen Mey. During the Dutch desires for settlement and expansion in the "New World" in 1614, Mey came upon the inlet to this river. The meadows were so covered with shorebird and waterfowl eggs that he called it "Eyren Haven" (Egg Harbor).
Great Egg Harbor was originally part of Gloucester County. In 1694 a law was passed that read "forasmuch as there are families settled upon the Egg Harbor, and of right ought to be under some jurisdiction, be it enacted by the authority aforesaid that the inhabitants of the said Egg Harbor shall and do belong to the jurisdiction of Gloucester." Previously Cape May County seems to have exercised some control over Egg Harbor for in 1693 John Somers of Great Egg Harbor was appointed by their Court to "keep a ferry across the Great Egg Harbour for Hors and Kattle."
In 1710, by an Act of the Legislature, legal boundaries of Gloucester County were set and it covered the area from the Delaware River, along the Burlington County line to the sea and back up the Great Egg Harbor River to the Delaware River. At that time Great Egg Harbor encompassed all that we know as Atlantic County today. In 1837 Atlantic County was set apart from Gloucester County and the Townships were: Egg Harbor, Weymouth, Hamilton and Galloway.
Egg Harbor Township, as it remains today, encompasses 41,600 acres. It includes the villages of Bargaintown (the seat of government), English Creek, Scullville, Steelmanville, McKee City, Cardiff, Farmington and West Atlantic City.
About bidnet direct:
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the New Jersey Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
