MADISON, N.J., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an open letter to government, transportation officials, and to the property/casualty insurance industry, research firm Assured Research warned of a concerning increase in automobile traffic and risk on America's roadways beginning this summer, but particularly spiking after Labor Day, 2021.
According to Alan Zimmermann, a managing director at the firm, "Gasoline consumption is already back to pre-pandemic levels, and over the summer and into the fall more office employees will be returning to work." He continued, "Commuting accounts for a disproportionate volume of car crashes because of the densely populated roadways during traditional commuting hours."
In its letter the firm drew on data shared in a recent report to its subscribers discussing the value of mobile telematics. Citing its collaborator on that report, Cambridge Mobile Telematics, the letter describes that bad driving habits formed during the pandemic - speeding and distracted driving - rose during 2020 and have not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels.
"We see an opportunity for auto insurers to collaborate with government and transportation officials to highlight and hopefully reduce this risk," said Bill Wilt, president of Assured Research. He continued, "Many auto insurers earned substantial profits during 2020. How about returning a small portion of that in the form of premium rebates to drivers who don't have a claim or moving violation between July 4th and Thanksgiving this year?"
Assured Research's letter is available at the News section of its website. Its recently released report on telematics (Telematics will Make the World's Roads and Drivers Safer (and Insurers more Profitable)) is also available upon request.
Media Contact
William Wilt, Assured Research LLC, +1 9738794751, william.wilt@assuredresearch.com
Alan Zimmermann, Assured Research, LLC, (908) 277-6980, alan.zimmermann@assuredresearch.com
SOURCE Assured Research LLC