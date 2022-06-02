The Monmouth County-based homebuilder received awards for best brochure, best custom home and best traditional marketing strategy.
RED BANK, N.J., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trinity Dominion was honored at the 19th Annual FAME Awards held at South Gate Manor in Freehold on May 19. The homebuilder accepted three awards from the Shore builders Association of Central New Jersey (SBACNJ) across an array of categories, including Best Corporate Brochure, Best Custom Home and Best Traditional Marketing Strategy.
The evening featured a two-hour networking cocktail hour followed by an awards presentation. "We would like to express our gratitude to the SBACNJ for its recognition," said Rimvis Mati, Chief Executive Manager of Trinity Dominion, LLC.
This year's wins for Trinity Dominion were centered around the "Cooper House".
It all started two years ago when Mati came across two secluded lots on Cooper Road in Scotch Plains. Mati instantly felt a great amount of positive energy resonating from the property and its overall positioning on the street. The decision was quickly made to purchase the lots and begin designing an expansive ranch home – what is now known as the "Cooper House".
The process took approximately two-and-a-half years and was led by an international team of interior designers, architects and engineers. Once the plans were complete, construction commenced, and three key words have since been used to describe the home in all marketing aspects:
- Custom – unique and different.
- Modern – following the newest trends in architectural design, technology and engineering.
- Organic – connecting residents with the surrounding nature; featuring big windows and organic materials, like stone like natural woods.
Trinity Dominion designed this home as a family dream home to deliver an unsurpassed experience to potential customers – one that views the home as the ultimate shelter. The windows being the heart of the home… what connects us to nature and brings light and warmth inside.
"The most important part of building this home was not the floor plan or the elevations or even the entrance," said Mati. "It was the positioning of the house on the lot. That was the most critical part as to how the home would eventually interact with the sun and how the sun would travel." This feature, along with a Brilliant smart home system, including a smart generator system, built-in sound system, infrared patio heaters, air quality monitoring system, Wi-Fi network and security system, came together to create a home that will be lived in and enjoyed for generations to come.
"We would like to express our gratitude to our marketing team at Design 446 for their creative work, support, advice and friendship," said Mati. "Design 446 has elevated the Trinity Dominion name and created an exceptional brand."
The event was also highlighted on all our social media channels in the weeks leading up to the open house. "The results were beyond our expectations," said Mati. "The weekend-long Open House, which attracted more than 500 attendees, turned into a showcase event featuring Trinity Dominion's custom home and its quality craftsmanship. Through this event and all our marketing efforts, we have significantly grown our contact base, signed on new customers and have begun working on plans for our next Trinity Dominion custom home."
About Trinity Dominion
Trinity Dominion utilizes the latest technology, employs the best talent and works with local industry professionals to create the most beautiful and distinctive homes. Carefully designed and meticulously detailed, homes feature upscale finishes, open space opportunities and unparalleled architectural details that offer comfort and health as a result of state-of-the-art engineering and modern technologies. To learn more, visit TrinityDominion.com.
