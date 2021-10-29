SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Humaira Syed is a triple board certified ankle and foot surgeon. Triple Board certified by American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery, American Board of Podiatric Medicine, and American Board of Lower Extremity Surgery.
Dr. Humaira Syed is a native of Northern New Jersey. A graduate from New York University in Mathematics and Psychology, with her degree rich in chemical biology, Dr. Humaira Syed obtained her subsequent doctorate from the New York College of Podiatric Medicine. Her extensive medical and surgical training were exclusively in pathology rich New York City at the Mount Sinai Hospital. During her training there she earned the respect of her attending physicians and fellow residents and served as a chief resident.
Since 2007, Dr. Humaira Syed has been a highly respected physician and a referral base for the many medical specialties in Northern New Jersey. She is also an active lecturer. She has privileges at Kindred Hospital. Dr. Syed is an active member of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons, American Podiatric Medical Association and the New Jersey Podiatric Medical Society.
In addition to providing the full range of Podiatric services, Dr. Syed is devoted to providing the best treatment for each of her patients. She has special interests in Bunion/Hammertoe surgeries, Complex Diabetic wounds, bioengineered alternative tissue grafts, acute and chronic tendon injuries, flatfoot deformity correction, management of joint arthritis, heel pain, and fracture management of the foot and ankle. She cares for both pediatric and adult patients.
Dr. Humaira Syed, of Reds Ankle and Foot Associates is committed to getting every patient back on their feet faster. Serving Wayne, Fort Lee and surrounding areas, Dr. Syed provides an unmatched quality of care. She takes the time to listen to each patient's concerns and then uses the latest treatments and technologies in treatment.
