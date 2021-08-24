EWING, N.J., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Princeton Wholesale announced last week that Trish Maraski has joined the company's Operations Team as Vice President of Underwriting. In this role, Maraski will oversee Underwriting as an integral part of the company's vision for process improvement while continuing to provide an effortless mortgage for Broker Partners and their borrowers.
"At its core, the pull through line in my career is defined by the constant of delivering superior results, organizational growth, and a passion to grow people," said Maraski. "I approach any project I undertake with two goals in mind - excellence and customer experience."
Maraski brings over 25 years of mortgage experience in Processing, Business Optimization, and Underwriting. She has been at the foundation for operational customer success at PHH Mortgage, NewRez LLC, and Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc. Throughout her career, Maraski has established herself as an innovator of data, tech, and strategy. Achievements include improving processes surrounding asset and income validation, reduction of cycle time, RPA, and business continuity planning.
"Trish brings her passion to Princeton for managing and improving Underwriting channel execution, consistency, and delivery. To our Broker Community, this means they can rely upon an Effortless experience with us as they are our valued customers," said Quentin Neuber, Princeton's SVP Operational Strategy. "We are immensely pleased to welcome Trish to our leadership team and know that her wealth of experience and dedication to excellence will continue to ensure Princeton is the wholesale mortgage lender of choice."
Maraski is studying Product Management at Cornell University and holds a certification in Lean Six Sigma. She is also a volunteer at Blue Door Sponsorship, a non-profit that helps feed and educate children in Kenya.
