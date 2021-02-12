Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. 

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT, TRITW)

Class Period: August 20, 2020 - December 16, 2020

Deadline: February 19, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/trit

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the extent to which Company's revenue growth relied on Triterras' relationship with Rhodium to refer users to the Kratos platform; (2) that Rhodium faced significant financial liabilities that jeopardized its ability to continue as a going concern; (3) that, as a result, Rhodium was likely to refer fewer users to the Company's Kratos platform; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

CD Projekt S.A. (OTC: OTGLY)

Class Period: January 16, 2020 - December 17, 2020

Deadline: February 22, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/otgly

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cyberpunk 2077 was virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or Playstation systems due to an enormous number of bugs; (2) as a result, Sony would remove Cyberpunk 2077 from the Playstation store, and Sony, Microsoft and CD Projekt would be forced to offer full refunds for the game; (3) consequently, CD Projekt would suffer reputational and pecuniary harm; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI)

Class Period: February 24, 2020 - December 15, 2020

Deadline: March 5, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/swi

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) since mid-2020, SolarWinds Orion monitoring products had a vulnerability that allowed hackers to compromise the server upon which the products ran; (2) SolarWinds' update server had an easily accessible password of 'solarwinds123'; (3) consequently, SolarWinds' customers, including, among others, the Federal Government, Microsoft, Cisco, and Nvidia, would be vulnerable to hacks; (4) as a result, the Company would suffer significant reputational harm; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about SolarWinds's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

