PRINCETON, N.J., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- True Influence®, the technology leader of data-driven sales and marketing solutions, today announced the third in a series of quarterly summits, the 2021 True Influence Summer Summit - TRUTH MATTERS: How Data Accelerates Revenue.
This live virtual B2B event will address how innovative leaders in Sales, Marketing, and Business Intelligence are using data to accelerate revenue in the organizations they serve. This is an opportunity for industry leaders to share their experiences working cross-functionally within their organizations to access, share, protect and leverage data to drive initiatives that create revenue.
The half-day Summit is being held Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 12:00pm - 2:30pm (EST). To attend the 2021 True Influence Summer Summit, click here for online Registration. The featured speakers will address multiple topics. See below for more details:
Welcome and Closing Remarks
Brian Giese, CEO, True Influence
Brian will give the opening and closing remarks for the Summit where he will address how utilizing compelling applications of data can accelerate revenue and drive relevant customer engagements.
Marketing Leadership Panel Discussion + Live Q&A
Terry Arnold, VP, Product Marketing at True Influence
Shelley Morrison, VP, Global Demand Center at Domo
Tony Uphoff, President and CEO at Thomas
This panel will discuss the greatest data challenges marketing is experiencing in 2021 and how to overcome them to accelerate revenue.
Customer Success Stories + Live Q&A
Michelle Ballauf, Senior Manager & End Customer Marketing at Jabra
Michelle will share success stories of how Jabra uses data to activate, engage and optimize across the funnel. She will be sharing key metrics and data points as well as highlighting successes, challenges, and key learnings.
Sales Leadership Panel Discussion + Live Q&A
Peter Larkin, Chief Revenue Officer at True Influence
Jeremey Donovan, SVP, Revenue Strategy at SalesLoft
Brittany Scott, VP of SMB Sales at KnowBe4
This panel will examine how data is being leveraged to drive key sales objectives to accelerate revenue.
Customer Success Stories + Live Q&A
Sylvia Harn, Global Media Commercial Lead Gen Director at Microsoft
Sylvia will share success stories of how Microsoft uses data to activate, engage and optimize across the funnel. She will be sharing key metrics and data points as well as highlighting successes, challenges, and key learnings.
Data Leadership Panel Discussion + Live Q&A
Ray Estevez, True Influence, Chief Information Officer
Theresa Kushner, AI/Analytics Consultant at NTT DATA
Rene Asis, Chief Technology Evangelist at LiveRamp
This panel will examine how data leaders are collecting data and how it is being used across sales and marketing to accelerate revenue.
Customer Success Stories + Live Q&A
Corinna Grassam, Director of Field Marketing at Talkdesk
Corinna will share success stories of how Talkdesk uses data to activate, engage and optimize across the funnel. She will be sharing key metrics and data points as well as highlighting successes, challenges, and key learnings.
Fireside Chat with Forrester + Live Q&A
Kerry Cunningham,VP, Principal Analyst at Forrester
Ken Lordy, SVP, Product Management at True Influence
The Fireside Chat will discuss Forrester's new Demand Unit Waterfall™ and what that means to B2B marketers.
Coffee Talk
Brian Giese, CEO at True Influence
Daymond John, Shark Tank Celebrity and Entrepreneur
In this session Brian and Daymond will discuss their perspectives on email marketing trends and the positive effects a successful campaign can have for a company's brand and revenue.
Ask the Shark + Live Q&A
Daymond John, Shark Tank Celebrity and Entrepreneur
Ask Daymond John questions during this live chat, and learn more about how he became a successful entrepreneur.
About True Influence
Founded in 2008, True Influence is the pioneer in the identification, processing, and delivery of relevant buyer intent signals in the B2B marketplace. Our proprietary approach to identity resolution and intent signal analysis is unique in that we collect and catalog decision-makers' content consumption behaviors across the entire internet. We expertly leverage data, technology, and content to drive high-impact marketing campaigns to help our customers win new business. True Influence generates revenue across multiple industries, promoting brands and products from successful global companies that include well-established blue-chip brands like IBM, Microsoft, and Cisco. Our innovation earned us numerous industry awards including the 2021 People's Choice Stevie Award for Favorite New Product, 2019 and 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Influencer Marketing Management Platform, 2020 Business Intelligence Group's BIG Award for Business for Company of the Year, and 2020 CIO Applications Award for Top MarTech Solution Providers. For more information visit True Influence at https://trueinfluence.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Media contact:
Marissa Jabczenski Farfone
Public Relations
Mjabczenski@co.trueinfluence.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/true-influence-live-virtual-b2b-event-to-feature-data-industry-experts-and-special-guest-daymond-john-301321322.html
SOURCE True Influence