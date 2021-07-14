LINDEN, N.J., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the second consecutive year, Turtle & Hughes, one of the nation's leading privately-held electrical and industrial distributors, has been named a Best Place to Work in New Jersey by NJBiz.
The annual 2021 list by the prominent New Jersey business journal recognizes the best employers in the state based on employee survey input and a comprehensive review of company policies and benefits. Turtle was included in the large company category for employers with more than 250 employees. New Jersey is Turtle's headquarters state and has the largest concentration of its more than 850 employees nationwide.
"For close to a century, our employees have supported a corporate culture based on consistently delivering excellent service," says Jayne Millard, Executive Chairman of the Board. "They are highly engaged, empowered to do their best for our customers, and recognized for their successes. Without our employees, we could not build business partnerships based on value, efficiency and reliability. We owe it to them to provide the best work environment possible and to support every step of their professional journey."
"We congratulate all our fellow winners who represent the best of New Jersey," continued Kathleen Shanahan, CEO of Turtle & Hughes. "In this pandemic year, we had to pivot quickly to meet customer and employee needs. We are extraordinarily proud that our employees collaborated with us to forge more sustainable and efficient workforce solutions, while maintaining safety as a top priority."
Changes to the company's work environment included more flexible work schedules, additional employee engagement activities, expanded vacation policy, a new peer recognition program, and improved internal communication. The distributor also bolstered employee training on its Turtle University platform, and added new digital tools to support employee success, including implementation of Salesforce.
A random sample of Turtle's New Jersey staff completed a far-reaching survey that addressed their views on: Leadership and Planning; Corporate Culture and Communications; Role Satisfaction; Relationship with Supervisor; Work Environment; Training, Development and Resources; Pay and Benefits; and Overall Engagement. The program administrator, Best Companies Group, confidentially collected employee data, allowing workers to comfortably share feedback. Companies receive a detailed report to learn from and act on. There will be an awards ceremony on Thursday, September 9, when the rankings will be revealed.
Turtle & Hughes has close to 100 years of market experience and ranks among the top 20 electrical distribution companies nationwide. It is an independent, woman-owned business that services the industrial, construction, commercial, electrical contracting, export and utility markets. Turtle & Hughes Integrated Supply division (THIS), services Fortune 100 companies operating nationwide, and in Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico. https://www.turtle.com/
