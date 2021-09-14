LINDEN, N.J., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Turtle & Hughes, one of the leading electrical and industrial distributors in the nation, has entered into a supplier partnership with Cadenza Innovation, the award-winning provider of the patented and UL-listed supercell design for manufacturing safe, high-performing, low-cost lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries. This advances Turtle's commitment to greener solutions for business with an emphasis on enabling achievement of its customers' sustainability goals.
"Our focus on sustainable products and solutions led to this strategic partnership," commented Kathleen Shanahan, Turtle & Hughes CEO. "Like Turtle, Cadenza Innovation has proven to be an industry leader in developing ground-breaking technology that will help solve our critical environmental challenges. Additionally, as a woman-owned diversity business ourselves, we were attracted to Cadenza Innovation, which was founded and is operated by CEO Christina Lampe-Onnerud, one of the world's pre-eminent battery experts, the former founder, international chairman and CEO of Boston-Power and previous chairwoman of the World Economic Forum's Global Future Council on Energy Technologies."
"Together, we bring key advantages in technology and market access to penetrate the lithium-ion battery energy storage space," said Lampe-Onnerud. "Turtle has broad and deep customer relationships built over its almost 100-year history, and an experienced technical sales team backed by highly competent logistics and back-office capability to help accelerate our growth. Our firms also share a commitment to combating climate change while helping our customers and partners do the same."
Today's announcement is being issued concurrently with The Battery Show North America, the country's largest and most comprehensive advanced battery manufacturing trade show, where Lampe-Onnerud is sharing her insights during the presentation, "Expansion of Battery Storage Technology & Grid Scale Batteries in the US."
Enabling industry-leading safety via Cadenza Innovation's patented cell architecture – confirmed by UL and U.S. Department of Defense testing to prevent thermal run-away and explosions – the company's supercell design also simultaneously delivers high performance and low cost. Addressing the needs of the utility, commercial/industrial, transportation and prosumer markets, Cadenza Innovation's platform-based ecosystem fuels rapid product deployment in space-efficient configurations.
Turtle & Hughes entered the energy storage market in 2019 with the launch of Turtle Energy Storage Services (TESS) under the leadership of Ken McCauley, Executive Vice President (C: 732-540-5710). TESS was a natural extension of Turtle's expertise in building sustainable resilient redundancy in the delivery of energy services. It also aligned with the company's focus on expanding its sustainable solutions to customers, which include: microgrids, EV charging, lighting upgrades, and solar & wind balance of systems.
About Cadenza Innovation, Inc.
Founded in 2012 by lithium-ion battery experts with more than 125 patents, Cadenza Innovation is capitalizing on its intellectual property, field-proven operational and mass production expertise and partner network to establish itself as a leader in safe, low-cost and energy dense storage solutions. Licensing its UL-listed technology for immediate access, company executives have held key roles at lithium-ion battery cell, pack and system provider Boston-Power, investment firm Bridgewater Associates, consulting firm Arthur D. Little and other globally respected organizations. Cadenza Innovation is funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, the states of New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, Golden Seeds and private investors. The company's corporate headquarters and advanced technology development labs are based in Connecticut. For more information, visit http://www.cadenzainnovation.com.
About Turtle & Hughes
Turtle & Hughes has close to 100 years of market experience and ranks among the top 20 electrical distribution companies nationwide. It is an independent, woman-owned business that services the industrial, construction, commercial, electrical contracting, export and utility markets. Turtle & Hughes Integrated Supply division (THIS), services Fortune 100 companies operating nationwide, and in Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico. http://www.turtle.com
