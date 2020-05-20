HACKETTSTOWN, N.J., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With warmer days just ahead, Mars has unveiled its newest ice cream innovation, the TWIX® Cookies & Creme Ice Cream Bar. Inspired by the TWIX Cookies & Creme Chocolate Candy Bar, this frozen treat is packed with creamy vanilla ice cream mixed with chocolate cookie pieces, topped with crunchy chocolate cookies.
As the world adjusts to new ways of living, taking the time to find joy in everyday moments can make our days brighter. Whether its birthdays and graduations, video-chatting with family or simply winning game night, many days are filled with little moments worth celebrating – and what better way to put a smile on your face than with ice cream.
"We're thrilled to kick off summer celebrations this year with our TWIX Cookies & Creme Ice Cream innovation," said Jayesh Shah, Mars Ice Cream Marketing Director. "This frozen treat offers an exciting new twist on our classic ice cream bar – and we hope it delivers a welcomed smile to fellow TWIX fans this summer season."
Mars will spend the summer scouring social media to find and gift TWIX Cookies & Creme Ice Cream Bars to fans in need of a smile. The brand encourages fans to post on social media using #TwixIceCream for consideration. The ice cream bars are available nationwide at mass, grocery and convenience stores in Singles (2.9 oz), and Multipack boxes (11.58 oz) with a standard retail price (SRP) of $4.29.
To learn more about TWIX Ice Cream products, visit Twix.com or follow @Twix on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
