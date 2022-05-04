Supply chain veterans Vanaja Yarlagadda and Emily Visser recognized for contributions to their clients, firm, and industry.
WAYNE, N.J., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 4SIGHT Supply Chain Group, a leading provider of supply chain consulting, engineering, and information technology services, announced today that Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine has named Vanaja Yarlagadda and Emily Visser a 2022 Pro to Know. This award recognizes outstanding supply chain executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage their supply chains for competitive advantage.
As Senior Directors at 4SIGHT, Vanaja and Emily each bring more than 25 years of experience implementing supply chain solutions with an emphasis on designing, integrating, and deploying Warehouse Management Systems. Both leaders have extensive implementation experience and clearly understand the entire project life cycle for complex, large-scale, technology projects. Vanaja and Emily leverage their respective backgrounds to help 4SIGHT clients assess their current operations and determine how to best implement innovative Supply Chain Execution solutions.
"Congratulations to Vanaja and Emily for achieving this important industry recognition," says Frank Camean, President & CEO of 4SIGHT. "Having worked alongside them throughout my own career, the entire 4SIGHT team is extremely proud to see them recognized for their contributions to delivering complex technology projects to some of the world's leading distribution companies."
"When I look back at past Pros to Know winners, I see a lot of individuals who accomplished a lot of great achievements. But, this year's winners are reinventing what it means to be a supply chain professional. This year's winners are intuitive, adaptive and so super smart, and continue to push the envelope when it comes to everything supply chain-related," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "We received over 360 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It's proof that today's supply chain professionals are not only doing great things for the supply chain, but are also being supported by their teams, peers, and partners."
Go to http://www.sdcexec.com to view the full list of all 2022 Pros to Know winners.
About 4SIGHT Supply Chain Group
4SIGHT specializes in supply chain consulting, engineering, and information technology. Our seasoned professionals average more than 19 years of experience helping companies across all industries solve their distribution, fulfillment, and transportation challenges. As a testament to the value our clients place on our expertise, experience, and integrity, 4SIGHT has received multiple industry awards. For more information, please email us at in4mation@go4sight.com or visit http://www.go4sight.com.
About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to http://www.SDCExec.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Jenae Cahanes, 4SIGHT Supply Chain Group, 1 9734350025, jenae.cahanes@go4sight.com
SOURCE 4SIGHT Supply Chain Group