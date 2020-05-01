TRENTON, N.J., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the governors of the Tri-State area soon to announce a more detailed reopen plan, two of New Jersey's leading firms, EFK Group and JL Media, have joined forces to help prepare regional businesses on how to reboot in an uncertain market. Titled "Biz Reboot 2020," the program will launch on May 1, offer deferred fees, and provide businesses of all sizes with a comprehensive and customized approach to remarketing themselves in a changing environment.
"Unprecedented times call for unprecedented thinking. This is not the same environment it was two months ago. We wanted to offer area businesses exactly what we felt they might need—access to professional marketing support, without the worry of furthering cashflow disruption," said Eleanor Kubacki, President & CEO of EFK Group, a socially-responsible Trenton, NJ-based business. "In my 22 years of business I'd thought I'd seen it all, but COVID-19 takes the cake," she added.
The Biz Reboot program defers all agency service fees for qualified new clients for 60 days. Fees deferred include, among other things, creative and digital development, community or public relations programs, media planning and buying services. Interested businesses may call 1-888-BIZ-REBOOT to apply or visit bizrebootnow.com.
Glenn Dennis, Managing Partner of JL Media shares Kubacki's sentiment. "Despite the economic blow COVID-19 has caused, together our companies can help brands raise customer engagement, both now and when purchase behaviors return to their new normal. This simple fact makes being involved in this program exciting and rewarding for us."
About EFK Group:
EFK Group, headquartered in Trenton, NJ, is an award-winning, privately held branding and marketing communications firm. Founded in 1996, EFK is fully certified including small business (SBE) certification by the Small Business Administration, Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council, GSA-certified by the federal government and HUB-zone certified.
About JL Media:
JL Media ("JL") started 38 years ago by Jerry Levy in Union, NJ. JL Media is an integrated agency that consists of industry leaders dedicated to delivering clear communications and transparency. From day one, JL Media has been driving increased brand recognition and revenue growth for clients, both locally and nationally.
Contact: Eleanor Kubacki at 609-915-9164
Eleanor.kubacki@efkgroup.com