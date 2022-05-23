Mindray's newest ultrasound machine, the Resona I9, provides an entirely new experience driven by innovation to address today's clinical challenges.
MAHWAH, N.J., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mindray, a global leader and developer of healthcare technologies and solutions for ultrasound, patient monitoring, and anesthesia, announced the launch of a new product for the Radiology market - the Resona I9 Ultrasound Machine. The new system features innovative design elements such as an intelligent iConsole control panel, customizable E-Ink keys, a 2-hour continuous scanning battery, and quiet operation. Breaking the mold of conventional ultrasound systems and bringing ease-of-use and ergonomics into the limelight, the Resona I9 provides an entirely new experience driven by innovation. With meaningful ergonomic enhancements that prioritize sonographers' well-being, the system features an intuitive, customizable gesture-powered touchscreen, a fully-adjustable floating control panel, and elevated transducer ports, enabling intuitive and efficient workflow.
"We have a rich history of innovation that has disrupted the industry and changed how ultrasound is utilized - the Resona I9 continues that legacy," said Wayne Quinn, President of Mindray North America. Quinn continued, "The Resona I9 Ultrasound System was developed with a keen focus on ergonomics, ploppable imaging, and streamlined workflow to ensure clinicians have the information needed to provide confident answers. Our mission at Mindray, to advance medical technologies to make healthcare more accessible, has not waivered. We are excited to bring the Resona I9 to the market as a competitive, high-end product that offers the industry's best total cost of ownership."
Powered by Mindray's revolutionary ZONE Sonography® Technology+ (ZST+), the Resona I9 boasts advanced ultrasound capabilities that provide a harmonic balance of resolution, tissue uniformity, and crystal clear imaging that enables clinicians to make a confident diagnosis without the need for additional imaging modalities. With an extensive suite of advanced technologies, the system improves reproducibility, optimizes productivity, and increases consistency for end-users.
Resona I9 Advanced Technologies Highlights:
- Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS): Improves contrast and temporal resolution during CEUS studies. Enabled by ZST+, the system's advanced architecture allows for a longer assessment of perfusion in tissue and organs with less bubble destruction.
- Sound Speed Compensation (SSC): Automatically detects and analyzes different tissue characteristics to determine the optimal signal speed needed for improved image quality. This unique, one-touch, intelligent algorithm improves lateral, spatial, and contrast resolution and imaging at depth.
- Glazing Flow: Provides optimal visualization of micro-vascular perfusion states and improves delineation of vessel borders in an intuitive, 3D visualization technology.
- HiFR Sound Touch Elastography (STE): High-frame rate Shearwave Elastography allows for smoother transition times and faster refresh rates for more consistent acquisition and assessment during live 2D shear wave imaging.
The Resona I9 Ultrasound Machine is backed by Mindray's exclusive Living Technology™ promise that provides customers with easily upgradable software enhancements to secure product investment protection and keep their ultrasound machines at the leading edge of imaging performance excellence throughout the product's life cycle. In addition, Mindray's ultrasound solutions command the industry's best investment protection and total cost of ownership with a standard 5-year warranty. Through innovative solutions like the Resona I9, Mindray continues to drive its mission forward, advancing medical technologies to make healthcare more accessible.
About Mindray
Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. We believe we can change lives by making the most advanced healthcare technology attainable for all. We do this by empowering healthcare professionals through innovative, high-value solutions that help create the next generation of life-saving tools across three primary business segments: patient monitoring and life support, in-vitro diagnostics, and medical imaging. Mindray maintains its global headquarters in Shenzhen, China; Mindray North America is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Our Ultrasound Innovation Center is located in San Jose, California with additional facilities in major international markets around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.mindray.com.
