EAST HANOVER, N.J., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Undercover Snacks, the manufacturer of uniquely light, crispy and unbelievably delicious better-for-you snacks, announced its new Dark Chocolate + Pomegranate flavor has won the New Hope Network Natural Products Expo West 2020 NEXTY Awards in the Best New Sweet or Dessert category. The company launched this perfect combination of a sweet and tart snack earlier this month, available for purchase on UndercoverSnacks.com, Amazon, and in over 3,000 participating retailers.
"We are truly honored to win our first NEXTY Award," said Diana Levy, Founder and CEO of Undercover Snacks. "As a mom whose kids can't eat gluten, I know how hard it is to find safe snacks that are truly delicious and I'm happy I can provide that same assurance to people with other food allergies as well."
New Hope Network, the leading media company of the healthy lifestyle products industry, selected Undercover Snacks from more than 1,000 entries for its innovation, inspiration and integrity.
"What's not to love about Undercover Snacks' Dark Chocolate + Pomegranate? Our NEXTY judges loved the clean ingredients list, offering a decadent yet health-forward experience. Aside from being absolutely delicious, we loved the certifications and attention to manufacturing in a peanut and tree-nut free facility, offering those with sensitive allergies an opportunity to indulge," said Chris McGurrin, Manager of Influencer Programs, New Hope Network. "This kid and adult-friendly dessert has a great, accessible price-point with a perfect ratio of chocolate, pomegranate and quinoa. We can't stop eating it!"
Delicious Better-For-You-Snacks
Undercover Snacks' chocolate-covered crispy quinoa snacks are a tasty, guilt-free, gluten-free and nut-free treat. The Dark Chocolate + Pomegranate flavor features a healthy dose of quinoa, premium dark chocolate and real pomegranate arils for a burst of flavor.
All Undercover Snacks' products are school safe and allergy-friendly, made with the highest level of food safety and quality in mind at the company's new state-of-the-art SQF-3 manufacturing facility. All of Undercover's products are certified Kosher, and made with non-GMO ingredients including organic Royal Bolivian quinoa and Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa.
In addition to Amazon and its 3,000+ retailer locations, the company's products are rapidly becoming a healthy snack of choice in schools, commissaries, break rooms, juice bars, shared workspaces and on corporate campuses across the country. Major distributors include UNFI, KeHE, Vistar, Associated Buyers, Chex Finer Foods, Nassau Candy and J. Polep.
About Undercover:
Undercover Snacks (aka Undercover Chocolate Co.) is a WBENC-certified, women-owned company. Undercover's dark and milk chocolate-covered crispy quinoa snacks are a tasty, guilt-free, gluten-free, allergy-friendly indulgence. Created by a mom with two children who have Celiac Disease, these amazing snacks feature a healthy dose of crispy quinoa and are so unique that the company had to engineer its own equipment and build a dedicated manufacturing facility. To learn more about Undercover, visit UndercoverSnacks.com.
About The NEXTY Awards:
The NEXTY Awards recognize the pinnacle of excellence in the natural products industry, elevating impactful brands and products that inspire a healthy, sustainable future for people and the planet. Twice a year, New Hope Network and industry judges gather to celebrate products coming from the brands driving the natural products industry forward.
