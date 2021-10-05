NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission announced today that Newark Symphony Hall (NSH) will be the location for USA Network's new television show, "America's Big Deal." On Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. CT beginning October 14, the groundbreaking shoppable competition series will broadcast live from the City of Newark's historic performing arts venue. From famed inventor Joy Mangano, who inspired the 2015 movie "Joy" starring Jennifer Lawrence, "America's Big Deal" will feature entrepreneurs hailing from across the country, selling their ready-made products to live home viewers through One Platform Commerce @ NBCU.
Each week entrepreneurs will take the stage for a product pitch and the entrepreneur with the highest dollar sales before the buying window closes during the episode will win the chance to strike a life-changing deal with one of the show's retail giants. Hosted by Emmy Award nominated "Access Hollywood" journalist Scott Evans, "America's Big Deal" will empower audiences to shop live using ShoppableTV and NBCUniversal Checkout to turn entrepreneurs' dreams into reality.
"We are pleased that 'America's Big Deal' has chosen Newark Symphony Hall for its debut season," said Honorable Mayor Ras J. Baraka of the City of Newark. "This project will not only boost recognition of our city's most historic performing arts venue, but it will also serve as an economic development tool by creating jobs for local residents, helping put event staff and stagehands back to work."
The production of "America's Big Deal" at Newark Symphony Hall will help regenerate a workforce that has been inoperative for nearly 18 months due to COVID-19.
"'America's Big Deal' helps keep the American dream alive by uplifting entrepreneurs and small businesses," said New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way. "We are delighted to host this groundbreaking competition right here in the Garden State and wish all contestants much success."
"New Jersey is enjoying a record amount of production work this year, and Newark continues to be a magnet for film and television projects," said Steve Gorelick, executive director of the NJ Motion Picture and Television Commission. "A unique show such as 'America's Big Deal' will bring great excitement to the city, and we are thrilled to welcome their production team."
"Its stunning architecture, compelling history and prime location are just a few of the many reasons we chose Newark Symphony Hall as the home for 'America's Big Deal,' our exciting new competition series," said Tony DiSanto, CEO of DIGA Studios. "We can't wait to hit the air live every Thursday night beginning October 14 on USA Network, and to share this great locale and show with the world."
"Part of Newark Symphony Hall's mission is to leverage our venue for economic development, including creating jobs for Newark residents," said Taneshia Nash Laird, president and CEO, Newark Symphony Hall. "As we begin to reopen after COVID lockdowns, we expect to attract more television and film productions at our historic performing arts center, which includes a 2,800-seat concert hall, a 1,200-person ballroom and a 250-seat black box theater."
Newark Symphony Hall (NSH) recently joined forces with the Newark Alliance to host a free job training program for aspiring production assistants. The program – exclusive to Newark residents – is part of NSH's new Training Academy, created to help people build careers in arts and entertainment.
"America's Big Deal" is produced by New York City-based DIGA Studios, a full-service production company and studio founded by MTV's former president Tony DiSanto. Serving as executive producers are DIGA's DiSanto, Nick Rigg, Shawn Strickland, and showrunner Alison Holloway, along with Joy Mangano, one of today's most successful product inventors, having created and sold more than $3 billion in product to American consumers to date.
For a sneak peek of the show, visit: https://youtu.be/EcfpjwZUP8s. For the latest updates on "America's Big Deal," visit http://www.shopamericasbigdeal.com.
About NJ Motion Picture and Television Commission:
The NJ Motion Picture and Television Commission, which falls under the New Jersey Department of State's Business Action Center, is staffed by industry professionals and serves as a resource for production companies. The Commission promotes film and television production in New Jersey. To learn more, visit: http://www.film.nj.gov.
About the City of Newark:
The City of Newark, led by Mayor Ras J. Baraka, is known to be the birthplace of film. It's a city 100 years older than the nation itself with historic architecture, greenscapes, art deco skyscrapers, and many other sought-after locations. The Newark Office of Film and Television facilitates the permits and serves as liaison for production companies, departments, and residents. For more information, visit: https://www.newarknj.gov/.
About Newark Symphony Hall:
Born in 1925, Newark Symphony Hall (NSH) has been the home of almost a century of arts and culture in what is now one of New Jersey's oldest and largest arts and entertainment venues. NSH remains as committed as ever to providing an artistically rich experience for art lovers of all ages, while creating career pathways for people of color from around the world – and bettering both its community and the Greater Newark region. For more information, visit: http://www.NewarkSymphonyHall.org.
About DIGA Studios:
DIGA Studios is a next-gen content studio committed to great storytelling across formats, genres and platforms. Founded by former MTV President Tony DiSanto and staffed with a deep bench of industry innovators, DIGA productions are marked by a unique pop sensibility that resonates with youthful audiences worldwide. DIGA Studios is a wholly owned subsidiary of ALLYANCE Media Group. For more information, visit: http://www.digastudios.com/.
About USA Network:
USA Network has been a top-five cable entertainment brand for over 20 years and is home to the most compelling television properties in the industry. Serving a broad, passionate fanbase, USA's diverse slate includes popular award-winning dramas, unfiltered family comedies, buzzy unscripted, weekly live WWE programming, high-octane sporting events and a portfolio of sought-after acquired series and movies. USA is part of the NBCUniversal Television and Streaming portfolio, which includes NBCU's broadcast, cable and streaming platforms: NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA Network and Peacock. For more information, visit http://www.usanetwork.com.
About NBCUniversal:
NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a premium ad-supported streaming service. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.
Media Contact
Claretta Bellamy, Violet PR, 9734200044, claretta@violetpr.com
SOURCE Newark Symphony Hall