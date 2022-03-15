SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attention doctors and dentists!
It has come to our attention that a company called "Find a Top Doc" is calling doctors and dentists at their offices, homes and on their cells from different numbers that look like local numbers to you and there is either a robot caller or a person who is asking doctors and dentists to claim their listing or award. The call back number they provide may be (800) 507-8317 or something similar. This is not us!
Anything that is directed to you from USA Top Docs (NJ Top Docs, NY Top Docs, FL Top Docs, TX Top Docs, MA Top Docs, IL Top Docs, GA Top Docs, PA Top Docs, OH Top Docs, NC Top Docs, AZ Top Docs, MI Top Docs, VA Top Docs, or WA Top Docs) will come from our emails that have a direct URL, postal mail with our letterhead or a call during normal business hours to your office. We never call your home or cell since we do not collect that information and would never call you to have you claim a listing. Our company is purely based on merit alone and if awarded the providers are notified via postal mail. We also do not implore a robot calling system. You can always call our office and speak with any of us.
If in doubt ever between us or another company please feel free to call us directly at 908-288-7240 or you can email Cristina Mendez, our VP of Operations at CAM@USATopDocs.com.
Also, please be aware of who you are purchasing plaques from. We would like to warn you that there are many companies reaching out to doctors trying to sell plaques that are not us.
Anything from NJ Top Docs, NY Top Docs, FL Top Docs, TX Top Docs, MA Top Docs, IL Top Docs, GA Top Docs, PA Top Docs, OH Top Docs, NC Top Docs, AZ Top Docs, MI Top Docs, VA Top Docs, or WA Top Docs will come with our state specific logo and/or direct you to/mention our website.
A few companies we have heard about are: Top Doc Awards, American Registry, and Showmark Media
These companies (and others) are selling plaques that look official but are NOT affiliated with our organization, nor have we authorized them to solicit the honorees
Also, please note that we have NOT provided them with the list of honorees, artwork, or logos. They tend to reach out randomly to doctors in hopes that you will purchase.
