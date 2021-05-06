TOMS RIVER, N.J., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new society that offers a life without stress… who would object to that? On the surface, no one, but at what price asks author Billy Dering, who has recently released his very first book in a trilogy. Defined as dystopian/post-apocalyptic fiction, "Utopia Project- Everyone Must Die" takes you on a journey where several powerful countries conspire to develop the ultimate solution for population control. The secret government project's endgame is to create a utopian society. The plan goes awry when somehow a select few individuals survive global genocide.
Dering spent the first 18 years of his life growing up on the New Jersey shore. After high school, his life took him on a path through South Carolina, Louisiana and finally back home to Ocean County, NJ where he currently resides.
Unknowingly at the time, Dering wrote the very first scene of Utopia Project when he was in middle school. "Intrigued by the dystopian/post-apocalyptic genre, I was inspired to write a story in that genre that was filled with action, adventure and drama," Dering said. "I continued to write additional scenes throughout my college years at Clemson University in South Carolina where I was often called 'Billy the Kid' by my peers."
Dering later transferred the name over to the lead character in the Utopia Project – Kid Carlson. "It was just so fitting," Dering added. "In many ways, Kid is me."
Pierced by homesickness, Dering took a break from college and went back home to New Jersey. The endeavor is what made Dering decide to focus the majority of Utopia Project in the Garden State. In fact, the geographic area that showcases the Atlantic Ocean, Barnegat bay and the forests of the Pinelands National Reserve, serve as the book's primary backdrop.
An observer of life, people and society, Dering used the book as an outlet to create a utopia while reflecting on what makes us human. "From moment one, Utopia Project was about creating a utopia, initially on some ships, but then becoming the new world," he said. "Although it took me many years to write and work through the many facets of this trilogy, I always knew how the story would end."
The overarching purpose of the book is to compel the reader to pause and look at the world we live in and where it is going, according to Dering. "Like any great story, I want Utopia Project to be so immersive that it draws you into its world but makes you reflect on your own," he said.
Utopia Project- Everyone Must Die is now available on Amazon.com. To learn more, visit UtopiaProject.com.
About Billy Dering
Billy Dering spent the first 18 years of his life growing up on the Jersey Shore. After high school, his life took him on a path through South Carolina, Louisiana and finally back home to Ocean County, NJ. A business administrator by profession, Dering has written many published pieces, and is now applying his love of writing in crafting his own post-apocalyptic novels. He has always been an avid reader of all genres, especially post-apocalyptic, dystopian and techno-thrillers. Dering also enjoys outdoor recreation, songwriting, guitar playing, sports and the soul-soothing ambiance of the sea (especially when the beach and boardwalk are deserted!). Dering lives in Toms River with his wife, two children and one nephew.
Watch the book trailer here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P46D5AwDcOk&t=11s
Media Contact
Laura Crossan, Design 446, 732-292-2400, lcrossan@design446.com
SOURCE Billy Dering