SPRINGFIELD, N.J., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valcor Engineering Corporation, a world-class designer and manufacturer of custom precision fluid and motion controls for space, aircraft, nuclear, and scientific/industrial industries, has just released a new white paper entitled "Dynamics of Check Valves."
This paper discusses check valves and reasons they may be problematic. It also covers the ways Valcor's proprietary designs for check valves offer a solution. "Valcor chatter-free check valves represent the 'state of the art' in mechanical flow control," stated Paul Meyers, Aerospace Sales & Marketing Director. "The series redundant configurations demonstrate the robustness of Valcor check valve technology."
About Valcor
Valcor Engineering Corporation (http://www.valcor.com), founded in 1951, designs and manufactures solenoid valves and other fluid control components, as well as subsystems, clutches, brakes and OBIGGS systems in critical applications in the aerospace, nuclear, light industrial and scientific industries. Headquartered in Springfield, New Jersey, Valcor's world-class staff of engineers, designers, and technical support personnel utilize fully equipped, modern test facilities to test the most precise and exacting standards.
With a library of more than 18,000 designs, Valcor's design team can modify existing technology to suit practically every hard to handle application. Valcor specializes in custom applications and can create an entirely new product to meet your needs.
