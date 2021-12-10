SPRINGFIELD, N.J., Dec. 10, 2021 Valcor Engineering Corporation, a world-class designer and manufacturer of custom precision fluid and motion controls for space, aircraft, nuclear, and scientific/industrial industries, has just released a new white paper entitled "Cryogenic Launch Vehicle Valves."
This paper discusses the challenges to designing valves for launch vehicle applications, with a focus on cryogenic rocket propellants. "Valcor has the flight-proven capability to design and manufacture a wide range of fluid components and systems, meeting the demanding performance and environmental challenges presented by the extreme cryogenic temperatures found in today's space applications, including launch vehicles for earth orbiting satellites and spacecraft for deep space exploration," stated Larry Wismer, Senior Director of Sales & Marketing.
The full paper can be found here:
https://www.valcor.com/cryogenic-launch-vehicle-valves/
About Valcor
Valcor Engineering Corporation (http://www.valcor.com), founded in 1951, designs and manufactures solenoid valves and other fluid control components, as well as subsystems, clutches, brakes and OBIGGS systems in critical applications in the aerospace, nuclear, light industrial and scientific industries. Headquartered in Springfield, New Jersey, Valcor's world-class staff of engineers, designers, and technical support personnel utilize fully equipped, modern test facilities to test the most precise and exacting standards.
With a library of more than 18,000 designs, Valcor's design team can modify existing technology to suit practically every hard to handle application. Valcor specializes in custom applications and can create an entirely new product to meet your needs.
