SPRINGFIELD, N.J., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valcor Engineering Corporation, a world-class designer and manufacturer of custom precision fluid and motion controls for space, aircraft, nuclear, and scientific/industrial industries, has just released a new white paper entitled "Taking a 'Look Inside.'"
This paper discusses the history of endoscopes and colonoscopes and the steps of effective cleaning and reprocessing of them. It also covers the ways that Valcor Engineering is involved as an integral part of the Automated Endoscope Reprocessor (AER) market.
"Valcor Engineering has focused on this market for a long time," stated Thien Nguyen, Marketing & Sales Manager. "This application typically requires specially designed flow control components, and that's right up our alley!"
The full paper can be found here:
https://www.valcor.com/taking-look-inside/
About Valcor
Valcor Engineering Corporation (http://www.valcor.com), founded in 1951, designs and manufactures solenoid valves and other fluid control components, as well as subsystems, clutches, brakes and OBIGGS systems in critical applications in the aerospace, nuclear, light industrial and scientific industries. Headquartered in Springfield, New Jersey, Valcor's world-class staff of engineers, designers, and technical support personnel utilize fully equipped, modern test facilities to test the most precise and exacting standards.
With a library of more than 18,000 designs, Valcor's design team can modify existing technology to suit practically every hard to handle application. Valcor specializes in custom applications and can create an entirely new product to meet your needs.
