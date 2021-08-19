SPRINGFIELD, N.J., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valcor Engineering Corporation, a world-class designer and manufacturer of custom precision fluid and motion controls for space, aircraft, nuclear and scientific/industrial industries, has just released a new white paper entitled "Positioning the Internet for the Planet."

This paper discusses the evolution of the internet and the involvement of Low Earth Orbit Satellites in expanding internet access to more remote areas of the world. Valcor custom designs thruster valves, pressure regulators and propellant tanks that are used in this process.

"Valcor, with decades of flight heritage, provides the high performance and high reliability, cost-effective fluid controls essential to propulsion engineers," stated Larry Wismer, Senior Director of Sales & Marketing.

The full paper can be found here:

https://www.valcor.com/positioning-internet-planet/

Media Contact

Jennifer Eckert, Valcor Engineering Corporation, +1 973-544-0065, jennifereckert@valcor.com

Facebook

 

SOURCE Valcor Engineering Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.