SPRINGFIELD, N.J., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valcor Engineering Corporation, a world-class designer and manufacturer of custom precision fluid and motion controls for space, aircraft, nuclear, and scientific/industrial industries, has just released a new white paper entitled "Low-Cost Valves for High-Volume Satellite Propulsion."
This paper discusses the role latch valves and regulators play in the continued growth of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellations. "Overall, these low-cost latch valves and regulators enable the economic viability of broadband LEO satellite constellations aimed at meeting the demand for high-speed internet service," stated Larry Wismer, Senior Director of Sales & Marketing. "These products complement our thruster valve, service valve and propellant tank products – thereby completing Valcor's portfolio of in-space propulsion systems components."
The full paper can be found here:
https://www.valcor.com/low-cost-valves-high-volume-satellite-propulsion/
About Valcor
Valcor Engineering Corporation (http://www.valcor.com), founded in 1951, designs and manufactures solenoid valves and other fluid control components, as well as subsystems, clutches, brakes and OBIGGS systems in critical applications in the aerospace, nuclear, light industrial and scientific industries. Headquartered in Springfield, New Jersey, Valcor's world-class staff of engineers, designers, and technical support personnel utilize fully equipped, modern test facilities to test the most precise and exacting standards.
With a library of more than 18,000 designs, Valcor's design team can modify existing technology to suit practically every hard to handle application. Valcor specializes in custom applications and can create an entirely new product to meet your needs.
Media Contact
Jennifer Eckert, Valcor Engineering Corporation, +1 973-544-0065, jennifereckert@valcor.com
SOURCE Valcor Engineering Corporation